‘It was time to let go’: Jada Pinkett Smith debuts shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, has shared a picture on Instagram, which has both shocked and inspired her followers. The actor and talk show host, who has suffered from hair loss issues for years, posted a photograph debuting her new look: a fully shaved head.

In the photograph, she has posed for a selfie with her daughter, 20-year-old Willow — whom she shares with husband Will Smith — writing in the caption, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜 (sic)”

Interestingly, it was Willow who had first unveiled her mother’s new look on Instagram, with the very same picture. Her caption read: “💕<a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return>🙏🏾”

According to a People report, in 2018, Jada had opened up about her “issues with hair loss” revealing in an episode of Red Table Talk, “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

“My hair has been a big part of me,” she had further shared, adding: “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore’.”

Per the report, the actor had had numerous consultations with experts, in order to understand what has been causing her hair loss. And although initially “terrified” of losing hair, as we all are, she had begun to look at it from a “spiritual perspective”.

“I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people. People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day.”

Dr Jyoti Gupta, a consultant dermatologist in New Delhi, had previously shared with indianexpress.com that there could be an early-age of onset of baldness, too, “as early as 16-18 years of age”.

She had also stated some possible causes for hair loss:

* Stress: Stress puts the hair follicle out of the growth cycle, causing premature hair loss.

* Nutritional deficiency: Due to the easy availability of food from outside, there has been more intake of junk and non-nutritional food items, creating a deficiency of many major nutrients like iron, vitamin D, B12, zinc, folic acid, and proteins.

* Smoking: Nicotine and other drugs can reduce blood flow to the skin and hair, leading to hair thinning.

* Intake of supplements: Many supplements like whey protein, anabolic steroids taken for muscle building can lead to more testosterone activity and hair thinning.

* Hair treatments: Continuous hair bleaching, straightening and use of hair extensions can cause damage to roots leading to hairline recession and hair loss.

* Hormonal disturbances: Thyroid issues, PCOS problems, diabetes, obesity.

* Genetics: If in your family, either maternal or paternal side has a history of baldness, then it can present in you at an early age with more advanced baldness.

