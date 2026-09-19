Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘balanced’ diet has chicken, paneer and dosa. Here’s what’s missing

Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani recently shared an Instagram post, writing, “Good nutrition is all about balance, nourishment and consistency.”

Sharing pictures of wholesome meals including stuffed chicken with pesto sauce, paneer sizzler, chicken fajri with sautéed vegetables, neer dosa along with chicken curry and sabzi, yakhni pulao with raita and dosa along with chicken porial, he added that those are some foods that make up a week for him.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

We spoke to dietitians to know more.

Explaining what a truly balanced meal is all about, Sweta Bose, Dietitian, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, says, “A truly balanced meal is not simply about having one protein-rich food on the plate. It should ideally provide quality protein, carbohydrates, vegetables or other sources of fibre, healthy fats and adequate micronutrients, while keeping excess salt, sugar and saturated fat in check.”

Many popular dishes can be part of a complete meal, but whether they are truly balanced depends on portion size, cooking method, sauces, salt, quantity, and the type of vegetables and whole grains served with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackky V Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani)

Picking a dish from the list of food items Jackky shared, Sweta says, “Stuffed chicken with pesto sauce can be a very good balanced meal when accompanied by a small portion of whole grains or wholesome carbohydrates such as quinoa, brown rice, sweet potato or whole-wheat bread.”

Similarly, for chicken fajri with sautéed vegetables, she explains that it becomes a well-rounded choice when the chicken is grilled, roasted, or lightly cooked rather than deep-fried, providing high-quality protein while the vegetables contribute fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

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“Even paneer sizzlers, whose nutritional quality can change considerably depending on the amount of butter, cream, cheese, refined sauces and salt used, can be turned into a more balanced option by choosing grilled paneer, plenty of vegetables and a controlled amount of fat,” she adds.

The importance of micronutrients

Include micronutrients in your diet, as a meal based on monotonous, limited ingredients can look healthy but still be deficient in nutrients like iron, calcium, B12, D, or omega-3 fatty acids.

Divya Jain, Senior Dietician, CK Birla Hospitals Jaipur says, “The amount needed varies greatly from person to person, and supplementation should not be the rule, but rather used as an exception. Portion size and eating patterns are also relevant. Even healthy foods can contribute to excess calories if the portions are large.”

Food choices should also include adequate hydration and minimise highly processed foods, sugar- laden drinks, and salt.

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“A sustainable diet has to be one that is practical, manageable and meets an individual’s daily nutrition needs,” adds Divya.

A balanced meal should include adequate protein, fibre, healthy fats and micronutrients, dietitians say (Image Source: Unsplash) A balanced meal should include adequate protein, fibre, healthy fats and micronutrients, dietitians say (Image Source: Unsplash)

What about weight loss diet plans

When it comes to weight-loss dieting, one critical shortcoming is a lack of protein.

Vandana Rajput, Consultant, Dietetics, Kailash Hospital & Neuro Institute, says, “Any weight loss diet plan should include sufficient protein such as dals, legumes, paneer, curd, milk, tofu, soy, etc. Along with that, it should also have enough fibre, including plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grain products, and pulses, to give the feeling of fullness, increase digestive tract health, and work for the betterment of metabolic health as well.”

In addition, healthy fats must not be cut out from the diet.

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“Adequate quantity of seeds, nuts, and healthy cooking oils gives the body healthy fats. However, dietary variety is essential, and one should avoid relying too much on one type of food. There is also little benefit in unnecessary restriction unless medically advised,” concludes Vandana.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.