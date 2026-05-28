Jackie Shroff urges thalassemia testing before pregnancy: ‘Bahut dhyan rakho’

Actor Jackie Shroff has an important message for couples planning a baby: get tested for thalassemia first. Speaking at the first Mahadhiveshan and Youth Conference organised by the Vishwa Sindhi Hindu Federation in Mumbai earlier this months, Jackie used his trademark candid style to urge people to prioritise awareness around the inherited blood disorder.

“Bachcha paida karne se pehle, apne khoon ko tapas lena… khali blood test karne ka. Dono ko minor hoga to bachcha major paida hota hai. To wo aap log bahut dhyan rakho,” he said. (Before planning a child, get your blood tested — it’s just a simple blood test. If both partners are thalassemia carriers (minor), the child may be born with thalassemia major. So please be very careful about this)

He also highlighted how demanding severe thalassemia can be for families, adding, “Har 15 din ka dialysis bhi nahi hai, transfusion hai blood ka.” (It’s not even dialysis every 15 days — it’s regular blood transfusions)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But is Jackie’s advice medically sound?

Yes, stress experts. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that affects the body’s ability to produce healthy haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. In severe cases, children may develop thalassemia major, a condition that can require lifelong medical care.

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According to Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, screening before pregnancy can make a significant difference. “Thalassemia screening before pregnancy helps identify whether both partners are carriers of the disorder, which can increase the risk of passing severe thalassemia to the baby,” she explained.

One major challenge is that many carriers have no idea they carry the gene. “A person can be a thalassemia carrier without having noticeable symptoms, which is why many remain unaware until screening is done,” Dr Siddhartha said.

That means someone may appear perfectly healthy but still pass on the condition genetically.

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The risk becomes more serious when both partners are carriers. “If both partners are thalassemia carriers, there is a risk that the baby may inherit thalassemia major, a serious blood disorder requiring lifelong treatment and frequent blood transfusions,” she said.

This is what Jackie was referring to when he mentioned “minor” and “major” thalassemia — common shorthand for thalassemia trait (carrier state) and severe disease.

Thalassemia is usually detected through simple blood tests such as a complete blood count (CBC) and hemoglobin electrophoresis (Image: Unsplash) Thalassemia is usually detected through simple blood tests such as a complete blood count (CBC) and hemoglobin electrophoresis (Image: Unsplash)

How is it detected?

Usually through blood investigations. Dr Siddhartha said simple tests such as a complete blood count (CBC) and haemoglobin electrophoresis can help identify carrier status or the disorder itself.

And contrary to what some assume, screening is not only for people with a known family history. “We recommend thalassemia screening for all couples planning a pregnancy, even if there is no family history of the disorder,” she noted.

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Fertility experts agree. Dr Rupali Tambe, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, said many carriers discover their status only during fertility evaluations because they often have no obvious symptoms.

She added that when both partners carry the gene, reproductive planning becomes especially important. “In IVF treatment, doctors may discuss genetic testing of embryos to reduce the risk of transmission,” she told indianexpress.com.

Jackie also urged people to spread awareness beyond their immediate families, encouraging them to look out for household staff and others around them.

While his statement that thalassemia is particularly common “in the north” simplifies a more complex public health picture, doctors say the broader message remains valid: awareness and early testing matter. Because sometimes, a simple blood test before pregnancy can prevent years of medical hardship later.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.