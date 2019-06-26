Jackfruit, the meat alternative for vegans, is loaded with health benefits. Find out how it can help you

When we talk about mock meat, the go-to options are either soybeans, which is used extensively to make soya chaap, or jackfruit. While soybeans are known for its high protein content and is a good source of carbs and fat, jackfruit comes with health benefits too.

Indigenous to Indian cuisine, the pulp of the tropical fruit can be consumed raw when it is ripe – mixed with cold milk – or in the cooked form as sabzi, paired with roti. It can also be used to make pakodas, burger patties and pizza toppings.

Here are some key health benefits of the nutritious fruit:

Keeps your heart healthy

Jackfruits, rich in potassium, helps in coordinating and maintaining muscle function including the muscles of the heart. It also ensures the regulation of sodium in the body, which if unregulated can cause damage to the arteries and the heart.

Strengthens bones and improves blood quality

Beneficial for people suffering from arthritis and osteoporosis, jackfruit, since it is high on calcium, strengthens the bones and the potassium in it reduces the loss of calcium through kidneys. It also works as a good source of iron which helps to fight anaemia, and aid metabolism. The vitamin C, magnesium and copper also help in improving the quality of the blood.

Treats skin problems

It provides several nutrients and antioxidants such as vitamin C, that improves skin health. There is anecdotal evidence that eating jackfruit may slow down ageing of your skin (caused by free radicals) as the fruit destroys the free radicals.

Helps to deal with digestion and thyroid disorders

Jackfruit being rich in two kinds of fibres – soluble and insoluble – helps the body to produce energy and add bulk to your stool, thereby easing up your bowel movements. The copper in it also helps in thyroid metabolism, especially in hormone production and absorption.

Improves immunity

Jackfruit contains immune-boosting vitamins A and C which helps one to fight infections. Eating this fruit is also deemed to be helpful for reducing the risk of viral infections owing to its antioxidant properties.