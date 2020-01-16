Here’s how many meals Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has in a week

Jack Dorsey reveals how many meals he has each day. (Source: File Photo) Jack Dorsey reveals how many meals he has each day. (Source: File Photo)

American computer programmer and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is known for his eccentric food habits, has now revealed that he “eats just seven meals every week, just dinner”. Dorsey, who was taking on user questions as part of a YouTube interview with Wired also said that he tries to meditate for two hours daily.

The 43-year-old had previously revealed in March 2019 that his food chart for dinner included fish, chicken or steak, and “a lot of greens” which was followed by “mixed berries as a dessert, maybe some dark chocolate”.

When a Twitter user posted a question on whether him following two hours of meditation was true, Dorsey, who practices Vipassana replied in the affirmative and said, “I try to meditate two hours every single day.” It is reported that he has been practising meditation for 20 years.

Asked whether he spends 52 minutes each day on sauna and ice bath, he quipped, “I definitely do not do sauna and ice bath every day.”

I did my meditation at Dhamma Mahimã in Pyin Oo Lwin. This is my room. Basic. During the 10 days: no devices, reading, writing, physical excercise, music, intoxicants, meat, talking, or even eye contact with others. It’s free: everything is given to meditators by charity. pic.twitter.com/OhJqXKInD3 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) December 9, 2018

In a podcast as part of fitness expert Ben Greenfield’s show, Dorsey had revealed that for two years, he walked five miles from his home to his office in one hour and 15 minutes. “I might look a little bit more like I’m jogging than I’m walking,” Dorsey said. “It’s refreshing … It’s just this one of those take-back moments where you’re like, ‘Wow, I’m alive!’”

And for his mind space, Dorsey works from home on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dorsey is also known to practice intermittent fasting.

