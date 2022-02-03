How early can you opt for IVF treatment post Covid recovery? Here’s what an expert says

Ever since the pandemic started, it delayed plans to start a family for many people worldwide. Now, with people getting vaccinated every day, some couples are considering parenthood. For those who have opted for IVF for conception, there may be many questions as to when it the right time to begin the process, especially if the woman has recently recovered or is recovering from a Covid infection.

Dr Y Swapna, fertility consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Vijayawada, says the most important factor that will determine this is the degree of the severity of infection. “If the Covid infection was mild and you recovered quickly, it is safe to go for IVF treatment once you are feeling healthy. If the infection was moderate to severe, you need to get yourself assessed both from a physician and a fertility specialist and then take a call according to their advice,” she advises.

Dr Swapna adds that after the complete assessment is done, the doctor will advise a treatment plan. “Usually for mild infection the recommended waiting period is 2 months post recovery. If the infection was moderate to severe, the call will completely depend on the condition of your health.”

Steps to be taken post Covid to help start IVF treatment:

1. Get vaccinated: The importance of the vaccination cannot be stressed enough. If you are not vaccinated post Covid, you need to get your shot first.

You have to consciously make an effort to reduce your stress.

2. Practice Covid precautions: Continue to follow Covid precautions like wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. Being infected once does not mean that you cannot get Covid again.

3. Have a healthy lifestyle: This is the most crucial bit. Staying healthy is important, not just for IVF but to improve your overall quality of life. Post recovery, once you start feeling better, you can start exercising gradually. Avoid habits like smoking and drinking. Exercising will improve not just your physical but also your mental health.

4. Nutritious diet: This is a fundamental practice that you should be following. Covid will have exposed your body to a lot of stress and medications. Getting your health on track with a nutritious diet is essential. Avoid junk food.

5. Reduce your stress: You have to consciously make an effort to reduce your stress. Do not jump back into your old routine immediately post recovery. Do it gradually to avoid being overwhelmed.

