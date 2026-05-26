Ivermectin, once hyped as a ‘COVID cure,’ is back in spotlight: Know what’s driving the renewed buzz

Ivermectin — which dominated conversations during the COVID-19 era — is back in the news, with American actor Mel Gibson recently claiming that ivermectin and fenbendazole can treat cancer, and that the drugs cured three of his friends of stage 4 cancer on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Not just that, the affordable, anti-parasitic medication saw Google searches increase online sharply around self-dosing. Some researchers also claim it’s effective against malaria even though it is not a prescribed anti-malaria drug. To clear out all these misconceptions and gather informed insights, we reached out to experts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Many drugs come up in public conversations due to viral claims, celebrity endorsements, or isolated reports. However, popularity doesn’t mean there is proven medical evidence. Ivermectin is one such example, asserted Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane.

Noting that it is an anti-parasitic medication used for decades, Dr Saraf said that doctors mainly prescribe it to treat certain parasitic infections in humans, such as intestinal worm infections and some skin conditions caused by parasites. “It is usually taken orally, though topical formulations are also used in some cases,” said Dr Saraf.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, ivermectin received significant attention and was widely discussed as a “potential Covid cure”, but Dr Saraf stressed that the “reality is more complex”. “Early lab studies and some small reports sparked interest, but larger and better-designed clinical studies failed to provide consistent evidence that ivermectin could effectively treat or prevent Covid-19. As a result, many global health agencies recommended against its routine use for Covid outside specific research settings,” said Dr Saraf.

Recently, renewed interest in cancer, Hantavirus, and malaria has raised questions again. Experimental studies are examining whether ivermectin may affect cancer cells or influence malaria transmission. “However, these findings mostly come from laboratory research or early-stage investigations. Such observations are very different from proving that a medicine can safely and effectively treat patients,” explained Dr Saraf.

Dr Tapan Saikia, senior medical oncologist at the Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII), emphasised that it’s crucial to distinguish between anecdotal claims and scientific evidence. “Ivermectin was originally developed as a medicine to fight parasites. It is mainly used to treat infections caused by parasites such as scabies, lice, and certain intestinal worms. It has also been vital in managing diseases like river blindness and lymphatic filariasis worldwide,” said Dr Saikia.

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“Decisions about cancer treatment should always be based on valid clinical trials and reliable protocols”, remarked Dr Saikia.

The experts emphasised that people should be careful about self-medicating based on social media discussions or celebrity claims. “Every drug has a specific role, recommended dose, and potential side effects. Using medicines without medical guidance can create unnecessary risks,” said Dr Saraf. Concurring, Dr Saikia added, “Like any medication, it should be taken only under medical supervision, as misuse or self-medication can result in side effects such as nausea, dizziness, low blood pressure, or neurological problems.”

Mel Gibson (AP) Mel Gibson (AP)

There are several agents, like vitamin C or synthetic drugs like ivermectin, that show anti-tumour activity in laboratory experiments. “However, the doses needed to show such activity are very high, thus increasing the possibility of significant toxicity. High-dose vitamin C showed activity in advanced colon cancer, but it didn’t withstand the rigors of clinical trials. Nevertheless, diehard scientists who believe in it continue to study. Similarly, ivermectin will also continue to have its own followers. Such repurposing of medicines has limited success. In the current era of molecular and precision oncology, it’s difficult to see ivermectin finding a place in the management of various cancers. However, we should keep abreast of evolving literature in the field,” said Dr Saikia.

The increasing online discussion about ivermectin shows how quickly medical claims can spread. “Yet, for serious conditions like cancer, caution, scientific scrutiny, and advice from qualified healthcare professionals are essential,” said Dr Saikia.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.