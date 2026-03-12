Over time, frequent snoozing may also disturb the body’s circadian rhythm, making it harder to wake up feeling refreshed (Image: Freepik)

For many of us, mornings begin with the familiar cycle of an alarm ringing, a sleepy hand reaching out, and the snooze button getting tapped again and again. Those “five more minutes” often turn into several rounds of snoozing — leaving us feeling even more tired.

Recently, a user on Reddit shared a dilemma that resonated with thousands online: “I’ve gotten into the habit of hitting the snooze button over and over again, and it’s negatively impacting my life. How do I overcome this?”

The post sparked a discussion among people who admitted they struggle with the same habit. To understand why repeatedly hitting snooze can feel so tempting — and what it does to the body — we spoke to experts.