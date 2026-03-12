📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
For many of us, mornings begin with the familiar cycle of an alarm ringing, a sleepy hand reaching out, and the snooze button getting tapped again and again. Those “five more minutes” often turn into several rounds of snoozing — leaving us feeling even more tired.
Recently, a user on Reddit shared a dilemma that resonated with thousands online: “I’ve gotten into the habit of hitting the snooze button over and over again, and it’s negatively impacting my life. How do I overcome this?”
The post sparked a discussion among people who admitted they struggle with the same habit. To understand why repeatedly hitting snooze can feel so tempting — and what it does to the body — we spoke to experts.
According to Dr Mansi Nigam, Consultant Physician at Kailash Deepak Hospital, the brain does not treat those short snooze intervals as proper rest.
“When a person repeatedly hits the snooze button, the brain keeps getting pushed back into very short sleep cycles that are too brief to provide real rest. Each time the alarm rings and the person falls asleep again, the brain starts a new sleep cycle, but it gets interrupted within minutes. This leads to sleep inertia, a state where the brain feels foggy, slow, and less alert immediately after waking,” she explained.
Instead of helping someone feel refreshed, these fragmented sleep cycles can prolong grogginess and reduce mental alertness during the first few hours of the day.
Another reason many people struggle to wake up immediately is that the brain is still transitioning out of sleep.
“For many people, waking up immediately when the alarm rings is difficult because the brain is still transitioning from sleep to wakefulness. This period, known as sleep inertia, can leave a person feeling groggy, disoriented, and mentally slow for a short time after waking,” Dr Nigam said.
Lifestyle habits can make this problem worse. Late-night screen use, irregular sleep schedules, and stress often lead to sleep debt, meaning the body has not received enough restorative sleep.
Dr Sanchit Mohan, Consultant Pulmonologist at Kailash Hospital, explained that repeated snoozing can also interfere with the body’s natural sleep rhythm.
“Repeatedly hitting the snooze button can disrupt the body’s natural sleep cycle and confuse the brain. Each time the alarm rings and you go back to sleep, the brain begins initiating a new sleep cycle. When this cycle is interrupted again within a few minutes, it leads to a state called sleep inertia, where the brain struggles to fully wake up,” he said.
“This repeated disruption can affect alertness, mood, and cognitive performance throughout the day. Over time, frequent snoozing may also disturb the body’s circadian rhythm, making it harder to wake up feeling refreshed.”
Experts say the key to overcoming the snooze habit lies in improving overall sleep routines.
Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule — going to bed and waking up at the same time every day — helps regulate the body’s internal clock. Placing the alarm clock away from the bed can also help, as it forces a person to physically get up to turn it off.
Morning light exposure is another simple but effective strategy. Opening curtains immediately after waking or stepping into natural light helps suppress melatonin, the hormone that promotes sleep, and signals the body to become alert.
Dr Mohan also suggests building a small but engaging morning ritual, such as listening to music, journaling, stretching, or briefly stepping outside.
However, if someone continues to experience persistent morning fatigue or excessive daytime sleepiness despite improving sleep habits, experts advise consulting a sleep specialist to rule out underlying sleep disorders.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.