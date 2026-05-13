A kidney-focused diet can feel like a maze of conflicting advice. One person tells you to stop eating bananas, another swears by high-protein, while social media says “plant-based” solves everything. Somewhere in the middle, many people with kidney concerns end up confused, over-restricting, or simply giving up.

A recent post by registered dietitian and kidney nutrition specialist Heather Smith highlighted some common mistakes she sees people making. The cautioning title of her video particularly caught attention: ‘I’ve been a kidney dietician for 10 years and here are 5 things I see people doing wrong’

In the caption, she said, “Most people are trying to do the right thing… but they’re acting on incomplete, outdated, or oversimplified advice.”