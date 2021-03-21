scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 21, 2021
‘It’s so tough emotionally’: Khloe Kardashian tweets about her fertility struggles

While talking to her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloe said she had been informed by doctors that if she chose to carry her second child, it would be a "high-risk pregnancy"

March 21, 2021 8:50:46 pm
March 21, 2021 8:50:46 pm
On Twitter, she revealed that she has undergone IVF procedure so as to be able to conceive.

If there’s one reason so many people are finding Khloe Kardashian relatable, it is that she is consciously making an effort to talk about things which many around the world consider a taboo. The reality television star, who is a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is using her influence to normalise the issue of infertility.

The 36-year-old has a daughter, True Thompson (2), whom she shares with American basketball player Tristan Thompson. Khloe recently opened up about her fertility struggles, and wrote in a tweet reply that it is “tough emotionally”.

“Amen!!!!! It’s so so different than my experience with True (obviously) it’s so tough emotionally. Physically it’s not fun but thats short term. Emotionally It can be a struggle (sic),” she wrote in reply to a person who had tweeted: “Planning to conceive a child is so emotionally draining and tough when there are so many unknowns.”

She has been speaking about her struggle with conceiving a second baby in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, aired in the US, and according to a report in The Independent, in the latest episode, she discussed it at length.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While talking to her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloe said she had been informed by doctors that if she chose to carry her second child, it would be a “high-risk pregnancy”. “Most likely, I won’t be able to carry,” she said.

On Twitter, she also revealed that she has undergone IVF procedure so as to be able to conceive, telling her followers she has done it three times thus far:

She also offered her thoughts to others going through the emotional process of IVF: “God bless anyone who is going through the IVF process! That’s definitely not easy. My love is with anyone who is on that journey #KUWTK”

