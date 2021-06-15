‘It definitely helps me lose weight’: Sonnalli Seygall reveals the ‘superfood’ she starts her day with

June 15, 2021 11:30:01 am
Seasonal changes can affect one’s immunity in many ways. One of the best ways to tackle seasonal illnesses is by including foods that are not only good for health but also help deal with ailments. One such food is sabja/basil seeds or tulsi seeds that are immensely beneficial for one’s health, including the gut.
Actor Sonnalli Seygall took to Instagram to share that she begins her day with sabja seeds water.
“Sabja – our own Indian homegrown superfood. I call it my miracle medicine. The moment I made it a part of my daily life, I have stopped having migraines and any stomach issues. It keeps my system cool and definitely helps me lose weight too! You have to try it,” she said.
Here’s why sabja seeds are good for you
High in protein and fibre
Cool down the stomach
Aid in digestion
Reduce acidity
Excellent laxative
Help in weight loss
High in Omega-3
Help relieve migraines
Contraindications
*If you are pregnant, you should definitely avoid it.
How to have it?
“Have sabja seeds soaked in water every morning on an empty stomach to keep gut issues at bay, and also to lose weight.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
