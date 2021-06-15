‘It definitely helps me lose weight’: Sonnalli Seygall reveals the ‘superfood’ she starts her day with

Actor Sonnalli Seygall also shared how the 'Indian superfood' has helped her lose weight. (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

Seasonal changes can affect one’s immunity in many ways. One of the best ways to tackle seasonal illnesses is by including foods that are not only good for health but also help deal with ailments. One such food is sabja/basil seeds or tulsi seeds that are immensely beneficial for one’s health, including the gut.

Actor Sonnalli Seygall took to Instagram to share that she begins her day with sabja seeds water.

“Sabja – our own Indian homegrown superfood. I call it my miracle medicine. The moment I made it a part of my daily life, I have stopped having migraines and any stomach issues. It keeps my system cool and definitely helps me lose weight too! You have to try it,” she said.

Here’s why sabja seeds are good for you

High in protein and fibre

Cool down the stomach

Aid in digestion

Reduce acidity

Excellent laxative

Help in weight loss

High in Omega-3

Help relieve migraines

Contraindications

*If you are pregnant, you should definitely avoid it.

How to have it?

“Have sabja seeds soaked in water every morning on an empty stomach to keep gut issues at bay, and also to lose weight.

