Isha Koppikar shares her period must-haves: ‘Like you carry lipstick’

Isha Koppikar believes something as natural as a period should never feel uncomfortable to talk about. “For years, so many conversations around menstrual health were hidden behind silence and hesitation. Maybe it’s time we change that,” she mentioned in her latest Instagram post. Further, sharing her non-negotiable period essentials, Koppikar revealed that she cannot do without her sanitary napkins, a hand sanitiser, a bar of dark chocolate and a streaming platform’s subscription to unwind at the end of a long day.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dr Deepthi Ashwin, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aster Whitefield Hospital, being prepared can make a significant difference to how comfortably and confidently women navigate their periods. Although menstrual experiences vary from person to person, keeping certain essentials readily available can help ensure greater comfort and convenience, whether at home, work, or while travelling.

Check out Isha’s non-negotiables. (Source: Instagram/@isha_konnects) Check out Isha’s non-negotiables. (Source: Instagram/@isha_konnects)

Here are her top suggestions:

1. Dependable menstrual products

This can include various types of products: sanitary napkins, tampons, cups, and even special underwear. Unfortunately, there is no universal choice when it comes to these necessities, and one should opt for such an option as provides maximum comfort and security without any complications and additional worries. Moreover, extra supplies should always be on hand – in a handbag, in the office, in the car or wherever.

2. Hydration

Most females tend to overlook the aspect of hydration while on their periods. Hormones may make one experience bloating, dizziness, fatigue, and headaches. It is important that one carries water and ensures that there is a consistent fluid intake. Some drinks like coconut water and electrolyte-rich fluids will come in handy, especially for those with heavy flow. The female body also benefits a lot from being properly hydrated. One can avoid constipation through proper hydration since it helps in digestion.

3. Relief measures

Pain is one of the most typical symptoms associated with periods, as it happens due to cramps. The availability of painkillers, as recommended by health experts, would be quite helpful, but it is suggested that one should not heavily depend on the medicines heavily as it might have some other health repercussions. Heat packs and warming plasters could be really useful, especially when it comes to relieving pains in the stomach region.

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4. Nutritious snacks

The smartest thing is to have healthy snacks with you all the time during your period. Little things like the timing of your periods can mess with energy, appetite, and mood. To maintain a constant blood sugar level, and not end up with those sudden dips in energy, or that “out of nowhere” tired feeling, keeping snacks handy is the best possible way.

What to keep in your stash? Nuts and seeds, some fruits, dark chocolate, roasted chana, and high-protein bite snacks. Foods with a higher iron content are usually recommended for women who deal with heavy bleeding, because periods can actually be a reason that iron levels go down in the body.

5. Intimate hygiene and freshening essentials

Good hygiene is essential when having your period both in terms of health and psychological well-being. Always have on hand unscented wipes, additional underwear, tissues, and hand sanitizer, as you may find yourself in public bathrooms which definitely do not meet any hygiene standards.

Nonetheless, avoid using perfumed items because they can change the pH balance, leading to irritation. Proper hygiene along with frequent changing of sanitary products will help avoid any pain or infections.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.