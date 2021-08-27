Is your iodised salt adulterated with common salt? Find out with this simple test

Salt is an indispensable part of our kitchen and no meal ever feels complete without a pinch of salt. However, it is recommended to always use iodised salt, in moderation, as it can help prevent iodine deficiency disorder (IDD). Iodine ensures proper development of the brain and body and maintenance of body temperature.

Therefore, under the National Iodine Deficiency Disorders control programme, the Government of India had adopted a strategy to iodise all edible salt in the country. The Food Adulteration Act states that iodised salt at the manufacturing level should have no less than 30 ppm and at the consumer level no less than 15 ppm. However, not many brands adhere to the national standards of quality and acceptability parameters.

Iodised salt is often adulterated with common salt, which can cause harm to the body. But, with a simple test, you can now detect common salt adulteration in iodised salt.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared a video explaining how you can test the adulteration with a quick method. Take a look.

Take a potato and cut it into two pieces. Apply the samples of salt on the cut surfaces and wait for a minute. Add two drops of lemon juice to both samples. If the potato does not change colour it means it is because of double fortified salt. Adulterated iodised salt makes the potato turn blue.

