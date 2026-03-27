‘Is yellowish urine a sign of Type 2 diabetes?’

Urine colour on its own is not a reliable indicator of diabetes (Images: Pexels)

Even small, everyday observations about our bodies are enough for a quick spiral into panic. One such scenario is spotting darker or more yellow urine and wondering if it signals something serious. With rising awareness around conditions like Type 2 Diabetes, many people tend to connect even minor bodily changes to larger health issues.

A similar query recently surfaced on Quora: “Is yellowish urine a sign of diabetes type 2?”—a question that reflects just how common this confusion is. To settle this doubt, we reached out to Dr Satish Chander Wasoori, a Senior Consultant in Endocrinology at Paras Health Gurugram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.