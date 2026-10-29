You get your cholesterol tested, and the numbers look fine. But does that mean your metabolic health is in the clear, too? Not necessarily. Cholesterol levels may offer important clues about how the body processes sugar and fat, raising questions about their connection with conditions such as diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

Can cholesterol levels signal a metabolic problem before diabetes is diagnosed? And what if your cholesterol report comes back normal?

This is also what prompted an internet user to ask on Quora: Is there a connection between cholesterol levels and metabolic disorders?

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

We reached out to Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, and Dr Rajiv Kovil, diabetes and obesity specialist at Zandra Healthcare, to understand the connection in detail.