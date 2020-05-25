Is the heat making you uneasy? These diet changes can help

Cucumbers and melons cannot be missed this summer, if you are looking to beat the heat. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Cucumbers and melons cannot be missed this summer, if you are looking to beat the heat. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

If you are staying in the northern part of the country, especially in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and the like, you will know that the summer heat has intensified in the last few days. While leaving the house is not really an option anyway, it is important that you keep yourself healthy and hydrated inside the house, too. The body’s temperature needs to be regulated, because it is possible to be dehydrated even when you are not walking out in the heat.

Which is why, it is important that you alter your diet a little and know exactly what kinds of food you need to eat so as to brave the weather and stay fit. Delhi-based nutritionist, reiki practitioner and therapist Urvashi Puri says that digestion plays a key role in keeping the body cool. “It also reflects on the skin,” she says. She recommends the following dietary changes. Read on.

* Sticking to a meal time is a must, especially the lunch hour, because the body heat is at the maximum during this time. It can make us feel cranky and irritated, and this irritation can then show on the skin.

* We must keep in mind to drink water only 30 minutes after finishing a meal. Also, Puri advises against drinking water while having meals as this can affect digestion. “Drink mildly-cold water, and avoid hot drinks as they can heat up the system and cause dryness,” she says.

* “Consuming alkaline and water-rich foods is the mantra to fight heat and keep the skin hydrated. Certain fruits and vegetables are alkaline and more hydrating in nature as compared to others. Alkaline foods are rich in water content and low in calories, thereby balancing the acidity and pH levels of the bodily fluids. These food are also easy to digest, making you feel refreshed and energised,” adds Puri.

She recommends the following summer foods:

Bottle gourd — Commonly known as ‘lauki’, this vegetable has 96 per cent water content. Lauki juice works very well for the stomach, and is light on digestion. It is a hydrating agent that reduces the body heat significantly.

Pumpkin — This seasonal vegetable is loaded with water and is rich in carotene, polyphenols and other antioxidants.

Cucumber — It is probably the most common hydrating food item. Cucumbers are rich in vitamins A and C, folic acid and fiber. Alkaline level of cucumber helps in keeping a check on the blood’s pH level as well as acidity. It can be applied on the face as well, to reduce dark circles, puffy eyes and pigmented skin.

Lemon — It is an all-time favourite fruit that is a popular summer beverage, too. A generous squeeze of lemon juice with water, and sugar and salt combination, makes for a healthy, refreshing drink, which is great for combating heat strokes and dehydration. It is also a great immunity booster.

Melons — Of course, they cannot be missed. Melons are seasonal fruits, loaded with the goodness of nature and essential nutrients. They are low in fat, and are amazingly hydrating.

