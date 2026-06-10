Is summer heat making you more aggressive?

Hotter weather may be associated with a higher likelihood of conflicts, arguments, and aggressive behavior (Ai generated image)

Have you ever found yourself snapping at a loved one during a heatwave, only to regret it later? According to health coach Gunjan Taneja, soaring summer temperatures may be partly to blame.

In a recent Instagram reel, Taneja explained that hotter weather can increase discomfort, stress, and irritability while reducing patience, making people more impulsive and potentially increasing friction in relationships.

She linked this idea to the “Temperature Aggression Theory”, a psychological concept that explores how extreme heat may influence human behaviour. But is there any science behind the claim?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.