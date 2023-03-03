Is stevia really a good alternative to refined sugar?

For years, we have been looking for safe alternatives to satiate our sugar cravings. As such, when stevia got a nod from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in 2015, there was a wave of enthusiasm among sweet lovers for obvious reasons. After all, they could enjoy their favourite pastries and mithais guilt-free! But is stevia really a good substitute for sugar?

What is stevia?

Stevia is a natural sweetener derived from the plant, Stevia Rebaudiana, which is grown in South America. Since it is not synthetically produced, it is low on side effects as well. Extracted from the leaves of the plant, it contains sweet compounds such as stevioside and rebaudioside.

Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Expert, Veda Cures, said, “For hundreds of years, these leaves have been loved for their sweetness and utilised as a herbal medicine to treat high blood sugar. Unlike artificial sweeteners manufactured in a laboratory, stevia leaves are collected, dried, and steeped in hot water first. The liquid is then filtered and spun to create an extract from the leaf’s extremely sweet components known as steviol glycosides.” He added that it is then mixed with a variety of additives, such as dextrose or maltodextrin, to reduce extreme sweetness and make it easier to absorb into dishes.

However, despite having double the amount of sweetness compared to sugar, stevia has zero calories and no carbs, making it a suitable option for people looking to lose weight. However, according to Chawla, one must keep in mind that though it is plant-based, stevia is still a highly refined product. “Stevia blends frequently contain fillers like maltodextrin, which has been related to a disruption in the regulation of good gut microbes,” explained Chawla, adding that even if stevia and other zero-calorie sweeteners do not raise blood sugar levels, they may still trigger an insulin response due to their sweet flavour.

Who should consume?

It is immensely popular among diabetic patients because it sweetens food without increasing blood glucose levels or carbs. Moreover, it has no calories in its purest form. But one should not go overboard with it. It is best to adhere to the ADI (acceptable daily intake) value prescribed by organisations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is recommended to consume 3 mg of stevia per kg body weight per day.

Till date, usage of raw stevia leaves has not been allowed by the U.S. FDA, while South American and Japanese people have been using it for sweetening. More examination is required to assess its health benefits.

Other substitutes of sugar that are good, as per Chawla:

*Agave, commonly known as the century plant or maguey, is one of the best sugar replacements generated from the blue agave plant. It’s a sweetener that can be used in place of sugar, but it’s considerably sweeter.

*Honey is one of the healthiest substitutes since it is not only sweet and tasty, but also has numerous health benefits. It has less fructose, glucose, and calories and is suitable for diabetics. But diabetics should always limit their honey consumption.

*Molasses is a nutrient-dense sugarcane product that contains more nutrients than refined alternatives. They include plenty of calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

*Fruit purees are also excellent sugar substitutes and may be used in any recipe or baking product. They are an excellent substitute for white sugar in cakes, muffins, bread, and other dessert products.

