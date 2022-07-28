Is overexercising harmful for health? Here’s what an expert says

Time and again, experts highlight the importance of exercising to stay healthy — physically and mentally. Apart from weight loss, it is recommended to exercise regularly to keep your overall well-being in check.

But, how much is too much? While exercising is crucial for one’s health, it can prove detrimental if done injudiciously. Explaining the same, Dr Shrey Srivastav, Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, said, “Overexercising can lead to muscle strain and posture imbalance.”

“Some people lift very heavy weights during weight training which could lead to PIVD (prolapsed intervertebral disc) – the prolapsing of the spine disc due to heavy weight lifting. Sometimes, overexercising could also lead to tendon rupture which causes massive pain for a long time,” he added.

The expert stressed that over-exercising could be much more detrimental for people who aren’t used to it. “It will lead to ventilation-perfusion mismatch causing sudden cardiac arrests,” he said.

While overexercising is not recommended to anyone, it could be far more harmful to people over 40 years of age, the expert shared. “When they overexercise, they may suffer from intracranial haemorrhage or brain haemorrhage. Thus, they should be more careful about over strenuous exercises.”

What kind of exercise should they do? According to Dr Srivastav, “There are two kinds of exercise – isometric and isotonic. In isometric, the length of the exercise remains the same and in isotonic, the tension remains the same. Isometric exercises are good for the health of people over 40. They should opt for cardio exercises.”

Morbid obese people are also at risk as “they generally end up over exercising which can lead to tendon tear, cardiac arrest or brain haemorrhage. Isometric exercises are good for weight loss and muscle strengthening. They should focus on this instead of lifting heavy weights.”

