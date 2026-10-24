Is not feeling hungry in the morning a sign of diabetes? An endocrinologist explains

Not feeling hungry in the morning? It may be worth paying attention to, particularly if the change in appetite persists or comes with other symptoms.

Several factors can influence morning hunger, including sleep quality, stress, hormonal changes, meal timing, and individual metabolic rhythms. While some people may experience appetite changes alongside blood sugar fluctuations, a lack of morning hunger alone does not necessarily indicate insulin resistance or diabetes.

Rather than interpreting one symptom in isolation, look at the bigger picture and consider what your body may be telling you.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.