scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 02, 2021
Latest news

Is it safe to have sex after you take the COVID vaccine? Here’s what experts say

Social media has lately been abuzz with queries on whether one can have sex after getting the COVID vaccine

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 2, 2021 9:10:48 am
covid vaccineThe Health Ministry has not issued any guidelines on whether or not one should avoid having sex after getting vaccinated. (file)

There has been a lot of debate on the dos and don’ts one should follow after getting their dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Social media has lately been abuzz with queries on whether one can have sex after getting the COVID vaccine.

While the Health Ministry has not issued any formal guidelines about it, medical experts suggest that men and women should use contraceptives after receiving the second dose.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Can you consume alcohol after getting a COVID vaccine?

“The SARS-CoV2 is a novel virus and the vaccine developed to neutralise it. However, it is too early to say whether there are any long-term side effects of the vaccine and whether they affect a man and a woman if they have intercourse. Abstinence from sex may not be always possible for an inoculated person,” Dr Deepak Verma, internal medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad, told indianexpress.com.

The doctor, however, emphasised that in the current situation, “prevention is the best safeguard”. “It will be advisable for men and women to use contraceptives such as condoms for at least 2 to 3 weeks after receiving the second dose. This is because during sex the body fluids come in contact.”

He added, “Since we do not know how vaccines impact us, using a condom will be the best and most cost-effective prevention.” He also advised that women eligible for the vaccine should consult a gynaecologist before getting inoculated.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan pregnancy book, Kareena Kapoor Khan on her pregnancies, indian express news
Pregnancy skincare routine: Get clear, glowing skin with these effective tips

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 02: Latest News

Advertisement
x