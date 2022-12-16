Is it safe for pregnant women to sit cross-legged?

Pregnancy is an important time in a woman’s life during which she needs to take utmost care of herself — from, her diet, to exercise, and even skincare. During the nine months, owing to a growing belly, some women may also find it difficult or inconvenient to sit in certain positions. As such, should pregnant women sit cross-legged? Is it advisable? Answering the same, Dr Deepthi Jammi took to Instagram; check out what she had to say.

“There have been several doubts regarding whether a pregnant woman can sit cross-legged. There is no safety concern if one chooses to sit cross-legged, especially if they have been doing it all their life. With an absolutely healthy pregnancy and no bleeding and spotting, a woman can definitely sit in this position,” said Dr Jammi.

In fact, according to Dr Jammi, any external activities that do not exert pressure on the uterus are safe, especially when the mother-to-be has done it before. “Sitting cross-legged is extremely good for your pelvic bone. Even before delivery, butterfly exercises and squats must be done. Absolutely not to worry,” she added.

“Notably, this habit is often acquired during childhood as majority of Indian households, especially in the rural regions, traditionally follow the pattern of sitting cross-legged or in a position where the weight is on the glutes with one leg resting under the other. It is also said to be a preferred posture during mealtimes,” Dr (Mrs) Rana Choudhary, consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and reproductive medicine, Masina Hospital, told indianexpress.com.

Agreeing, Dr Vaishali Sharma, gynaecologist, laparoscopic surgeon and infertility specialist, shared some benefits of sitting sitting cross-legged:

*It can help in improving gastrointestinal mobility. In the cross-legged position, the ankles press against the artery of inner thigh which can result in the heart putting more work to pump the blood. This helps in opening up the arteries in both legs.

*It is good for the hip joints, that is mostly not focused upon.

*The internal organs also receive more blood, which enhances their functioning.

Having said that, sitting in cross-legged position isn’t suggested to pregnant women who are suffering from pelvic girdle pain (PGP) and symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD), Dr Choudhary warned.

“It is because siting crossed-legged puts the pelvis in an asymmetrical position, which can cause uneven distribution of weight on the legs, leading to discomfort and strain. There’s a high possibility that sitting cross-legged for prolonged durations pressurises the legs and ankles, thus restricting circulation and leading to swelling (oedema). Although, sitting for longer durations in any position can strain your back,” she told indianexpress.com.

As your pregnancy progresses and as your belly grows, you may find it uncomfortable to sit on the floor or get up from a seated position. It is ideal to switch to a comfortable chair during this phase. You can always switch back to cross-legged sitting position post your delivery, Dr Choudhary mentioned.

Instead of sitting cross legged, which “might not be a safe posture to be adopted even though it may feel comfortable”, you can switch to alternative postures that do not put a strain on your heart and body. One such is Tailor Sitting position.

How to sit in Tailor Sitting Position?

Try Tailor Sitting Position (representative) (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Try Tailor Sitting Position (representative) (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Sit on the floor.

*Bring your feet close to your body while crossing your ankles.

*Hold this position for as long as you are comfortable.

According to Dr Sharma,

*It encourages a good posture that, in turn, helps in easing back pain along with improving circulation along the midline of the body.

*This posture helps in moving the uterus upwards and thereby, giving extra wiggle room for your foetus/baby to move themselves in a more favorable position.

*It strengthens your thighs, hips, and pelvic muscles.

*It gives additional flexibility (thanks to the stretch delivered to inner thighs and groin)

*It helps in strengthening the pelvic floor muscles and hence aids in preventing uterine prolapse and urinary incontinence.

