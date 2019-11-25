Is it possible we age faster in winters?

What can possibly happen in winters that can make a person age faster? A lot many things. For starters, when the temperature plummets, it takes the body some time to re-adjust. During this time, it is expected of us to take some precautionary steps in relation to health and beauty. To neglect the body would be to invite more trouble. Here are some reasons why it is possible that the aging process gets accelerated in winters.

Less moisture

Biting-cold weather and dryness are synonymous with the winter season. For the skin to look youthful and healthy, sufficient moisture is required. If you do not moisturize properly, you expose the skin to harsh environmental conditions and sensitivities. With time, it can begin to appear red as well. This condition can worsen and lead to premature aging.

Skipping sunscreen

A common misconception is that sunscreen can be ignored because the weather is cold. But, it does not mean that you are immune to a sunburn. Before you step out, apply some sunscreen, and continue wearing sun protection regardless of the weather. Remember that the sun rays can cause irreparable skin damage.

Taking hot showers

It is obvious that when the weather chilly outside, hot showers become mandatory. But, if the water is too hot, your skin gets stripped of its natural oils. While it may feel amazing and comforting, experts say it can lead to cracking of the skin. Lather your skin with moisturizer immediately after stepping out.

Being lazy

A sedentary lifestyle will do you no good. In winters, you tend to feel lazy and under the weather more frequently. But, experts say it is important to engage in some kind of physical activity. Otherwise, you face the risk of weight gain, heart ailments and other seasonal problems.

Less exposure to sunlight

By not exposing yourself to sunlight, you bring down the levels of vitamins D and K in your body. This can lead to significant changes in the skin, including the appearance of dark circles. Once a while, you must step out and greet the sun. But remember to take your sunscreen along.