A blood sugar reading can look like a simple number on a test report, but it can raise plenty of questions. Is it something to worry about? Does it mean you are developing diabetes? Or could it be a reading that needs context?

For someone in their 50s, these questions can become even more concerning, especially if a blood sugar reading keeps showing up on routine health checks.

This is exactly what one person asked on Quora: “Is it normal to have a blood sugar level of 110 at age 54? Or am I diabetic?”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.