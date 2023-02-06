Is it absolutely important to gain weight during pregnancy (and how much)?

During pregnancy, gaining weight is extremely common and normal; this supports the development of the growing baby. But, experts point out that it is important to also maintain an ideal weight during pregnancy to avoid certain complications for the mother and the child.

Shedding light on the same, Dr Jagriti Varshney, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, told indianexpress.com, “Weight gain primarily depends on your body mass index (BMI) and pre-pregnancy weight. Even though BMI does not take into account factors such as ethnicity, sex, race, and age, it is a quick way to analyse a person’s health status and outcomes. A general average of 10 to 12 kgs of weight gain happens during pregnancy. However, it is common to gain weight only in the second and third trimesters, where pregnant individuals can gain anywhere between 0.5 to 1 kg every week.”

She added that in some instances, it is possible that one also “loses weight during the first trimester due to excessive vomiting and nausea,” she noted, adding that pregnancy weight gain is usually due to the weight of the child in a growing womb, placenta, amniotic fluid, breast tissue, and blood supply.

Here’s a guide on how much weight you should gain based on your pre-pregnancy BMI as per an expert:

If you’re having one baby:

*Underweight (<18.5): 13 to 18 kgs

*Normal weight (18.5-24.9): 11 to 16 kgs

*Overweight (25-29.9): 7 to 11 kgs

*Obese (30>): 5 to 9 kgs

If you’re having twins:

*Underweight (<18.5): 23 to 28 kgs

*Normal weight (18.5-24.9): 17 to 24 kgs

*Overweight (25-29.9): 14 to 23 kgs

*Obese (30>): 11 to 19 kgs

Adding, the expert also stressed that not only is gaining the adequate weight during pregnancy important for the health of the baby, it also helps decrease the risk of pregnancy-related complications. Explaining, Dr Varshney said, “The pregnant individual should never try any weight loss diets during pregnancy as the calorie requirement increases by almost 300 calories during this time. As such, proper diet is required to supplement those calories.”

She further said that gaining little weight may lead to premature labour or a smaller baby size. This might cause difficulties in breastfeeding, increase in infant morbidities and mortality, and sometimes developmental delays. “On the other hand, if you gain a lot of weight during pregnancy, you could get gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, preeclampsia, postpartum obesity or a larger baby size,” she added.

But, do not worry if you are struggling to gain the ideal pregnancy weight. According to the Centre of Disease Control (CDC), it can be challenging to hit the ideal weight for pregnancy, as only about 32 per cent of pregnant people gain the recommended amount of weight, while 21 per cent gain too little and 48 per cent gain too much. In case you’re facing a similar issue, talk to your healthcare provider for advice.

Here are ways you can manage your weight, according to Dr Varshney:

*Eat nutrient-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables, yoghurt, nuts, lean meats and whole grains. An iron rich diet is essential. Moreover, avoid oily, fried and spicy food.

*Aim for physical activity of up to 150 minutes per week, amounting to 30 minutes per day. Opt for moderate-intensity exercises such as walking, yoga or swimming. Stay hydrated while working out.

*To reduce weight gain, swap sugary drinks with water, avoid eating out, and make your portion sizes smaller.

*To increase weight gain, add snacks to your diet such as whole grain crackers, nuts, seeds, dried fruits etc.

