Tuesday, August 09, 2022

You must avoid coffee if…

Is coffee good for you? "It depends," Simrun Chopra, a nutritionist and coach, wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 6:30:57 pm
Is coffee good for you? Find out here. (Photo: Pexels)

For some, waking up without a hot cup of coffee is no less than a nightmare. But, no matter how much we love coffee, it must be known that the brew comes with its shares of drawbacks.

So, is coffee good for you? “It depends,” Simrun Chopra, a nutritionist and coach, wrote on Instagram.

According to her, you should avoid coffee if you are a slow metaboliser, which means it is difficult for you to process coffee.

“If you can’t fall asleep after having coffee then it indicates that you are a slow metaboliser,” she added. In this case, avoid coffee post 3 pm, she suggested, and limit your coffee intake to a maximum of once a day.

 

Simrun advises avoiding coffee:

*If you are pregnant or breastfeeding

*On an empty stomach

*If you are struggling with anxiety; in fact, avoid all caffeinated beverages and instead opt for decaffeinated varieties.

Talking about people who are fast metabolisers, she wrote, “If you can go to sleep after drinking coffee you are a fast metaboliser. In this case, you can use it to your advantage.”

As per her, black coffee is a great pre-workout drink and has multiple health benefits. However, she suggested consuming not more than 400mg of caffeine a day. This includes everything with caffeine in it.

“I would recommend sticking to 2 cups of coffee a day,” she wrote in her post.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

