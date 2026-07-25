The great breakfast debate: What experts really say about day’s ‘most important meal’

The internet says breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but not all health experts agree. Biomimetic scientist Dr Deepa Suhag recently went on the Garima Kaushal Show to debunk this common myth that has gone viral lately: “This is another lie, that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. No, it is not. You are not supposed to get up and start eating. You are not a child, and you don’t have to feed yourself all the time. Let your system reset.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Is it true?

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that the statement that breakfast is the “most important meal of the day” is not entirely true because there is no single meal that is most important for everyone.

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According to her, a person’s overall eating pattern, food quality, physical activity, sleep, age, health conditions, and lifestyle have a much greater impact on health than whether they eat breakfast at a particular time.

“Some healthy adults may do well with a slightly delayed breakfast or time-restricted eating if it suits their routine and nutritional needs, but for children, teenagers, pregnant women, older adults, eating a balanced breakfast can help provide steady energy, improve concentration, support muscle function, and prevent excessive hunger later in the day,” she explains, adding that: “This is also applicable to or those who perform physically demanding work or exercise in the morning, along with diabetics and those taking certain medications.”

What happens if you skip breakfast?

Raj says that skipping breakfast does not automatically damage the body, but for many people it can lead to low energy levels, poor concentration, irritability, headaches, fatigue, and overeating later in the day.

In addition, increased cravings for sugary or highly processed foods, unstable blood sugar levels, and difficulty meeting daily requirements for protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, are causes for concern.

Raj also mentions that people with diabetes may experience significant fluctuations in blood glucose if meals are skipped without proper medical advice. “For those trying to lose weight, remember that skipping breakfast alone does not guarantee weight loss because eating too much later can cancel out any calorie deficit,” she says.

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Breakfast options to consider

Raj shares that an ideal breakfast should be balanced and include protein, fibre, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to keep you full and provide sustained energy. Here are some options to consider:

Vegetable upma with curd

Idli with sambar, dosa with chutney and sambar

Vegetable poha with peanuts

Oats cooked with milk and nuts

Whole-grain toast with peanut butter or paneer

Besan chilla with curd

Moong dal chilla

Vegetable paratha with curd

Greek yogurt with fruits and seeds

Eggs with whole-grain toast for those who eat eggs

Fresh fruit, nuts, and adequate water

“Try to limiting sugary cereals, pastries, deep-fried foods, and sweetened beverages, because the healthiest breakfast is one that is nutritious, suits your health needs, fits your daily schedule, and can be followed consistently over the long term,” concludes Raj.