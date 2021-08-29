Is bone broth healthy? Here’s what a nutritionist says

Of late, bone broth has become very popular, especially among health-conscious individuals and those on a diet. From Kylie Jenner to Halle Berry, celebrities have also advocated this golden liquid to be the ultimate superfood that keeps their hair shiny, skin glowing and helps defy age.

But what exactly is bone broth? “It’s nothing but a traditional stock made by boiling down animal bones and connective tissue. You can make bone broth using bones from any animal including pork, turkey, lamb, chicken, or fish. When you simmer the bones in water with some vinegar, it helps to release nutrients from the bone marrow, as well as break down other tissues into the water. The result is a flavourful, nutritious golden broth,” said nutritionist Aakriti Arora, as she listed some benefits this nutritious drink .

Bone broth promotes weight loss as it is higher in protein and makes one feel full for longer, thereby promoting calorie restriction. “Having bone broth is a beneficial way to add more protein to one’s diet and feel more satisfied with a meal without consuming too many calories,” she said.

She added that it helps to reduce inflammation in the body and heals the gut as it possesses a vital amino acid called glutamine which supports digestion. “People with inflammatory bowel disease and leaky gut tend to have lower amino acids in their system. Drinking this golden liquid daily can solve this deficiency in the long run,” Arora told indianexpress.com.

Bone broth also helps with osteoarthritis and protects the joints, as it contains gelatine which is broken down by the body to produce collagen. “Many studies report that collagen can improve knee joint symptoms, such as pain, stiffness, and poorer physical function, in people with osteoarthritis and poor joints,” she added.

The amino acid glycine, found in bone broth, may help one relax as multiple studies have found that glycine helps promote sleep and improve brain function.

Bone broth contains many important nutrients, minerals, amino acids, some of which are known to have miraculous health benefits. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

So how often can one consume bone broth to get maximum benefits?

“Unfortunately, there is no straightforward answer to it. But consuming a cup daily is recommended,” said the nutritionist, who also shared a recipe.

Ingredients:

– Bones and carcass of 1 chicken

– 12 cups – Filtered water

– 2 tbsp – Apple cider vinegar

– 1 generous pinch each sea salt and black pepper

– Dried rosemary

– Dried lavender

– 1 sliced lemon

Instructions:

Simmer everything on low heat in a bottom-heavy pot for 2-3 hours or till the water reduces to 6 cups.

Strain and enjoy your delicious bone broth.

This recipe is freezer-friendly and can be stored for up to 1 month. You can keep it for for 2-3 days in the refrigerator.

“Bone broth contains many important nutrients, minerals, amino acids, some of which are known to have miraculous health benefits. However, the research is still emerging with every passing day. What can be claimed for sure is that bone broth is highly nutritious, and adding it to your diet may provide a whole host of health benefits,” she said.

