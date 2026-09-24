Seeing a blood pressure reading of 157/104 mmHg on your home monitor can be worrying, especially if you are unsure what the numbers mean or whether you need to act immediately. This is exactly what an internet user probably experienced, prompting them to turn to the online forum Quora to seek an answer.

The query reads: Is blood pressure 157/104 okay?

While a single elevated reading does not necessarily confirm hypertension, it is worth paying attention to.

Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, explains what a reading of 157/104 means, whether you should measure your BP again and when high blood pressure needs urgent medical attention.