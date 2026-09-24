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Seeing a blood pressure reading of 157/104 mmHg on your home monitor can be worrying, especially if you are unsure what the numbers mean or whether you need to act immediately. This is exactly what an internet user probably experienced, prompting them to turn to the online forum Quora to seek an answer.
The query reads: Is blood pressure 157/104 okay?
While a single elevated reading does not necessarily confirm hypertension, it is worth paying attention to.
Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, explains what a reading of 157/104 means, whether you should measure your BP again and when high blood pressure needs urgent medical attention.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Yes, 157/104 mmHg is high blood pressure,” Dr Ullal tells indianexpress.com. Both the upper number, or systolic pressure, and the lower number, or diastolic pressure, are above the healthy range.
“A reading like this means the blood is pushing against the walls of the blood vessels with more force than it should,” she explains.
As she explains further, if such readings occur repeatedly, they can indicate hypertension and increase the risk of heart, kidney, brain and blood-vessel problems over time.
Not necessarily. “One reading alone does not usually confirm a diagnosis of hypertension.”
Blood pressure can temporarily rise because of several factors, including stress, pain, exercise, caffeine, smoking or even an incorrectly fitted cuff.
If you get a reading of 157/104, sit quietly for about five minutes and measure it again. Dr Ullal recommends using a validated upper-arm blood pressure monitor with the correct cuff size.
“If readings remain high on different occasions, they should consult a doctor for proper evaluation,” she said.
“Do not panic, but do not ignore it either,” Dr Ullal advises.
Sit quietly with your feet on the floor and avoid talking for a few minutes before checking your blood pressure again. Avoid exercising, smoking or consuming caffeine immediately after getting the high reading.
“If the repeat reading remains around this level, particularly if this is unusual for the person, they should contact their doctor and get medical advice rather than trying to lower the BP on their own.”
A blood pressure reading of 180/120 mmHg or higher is considered severely high and requires prompt attention. If your reading reaches this level, repeat it after a few minutes. If it remains that high, seek urgent medical advice.
More importantly, very high blood pressure accompanied by symptoms such as chest pain, severe breathlessness, severe headache, confusion, weakness or numbness on one side, difficulty speaking, vision changes or loss of consciousness requires emergency medical attention.
This applies regardless of whether the person has previously been diagnosed with hypertension.
Not necessarily. “A lower reading after resting may mean that stress, activity or another temporary factor contributed to the initial high reading,” Dr Ullal asserts.
However, a reading of 157/104 should not simply be dismissed, particularly if similar readings occur repeatedly. It can help to keep a record of blood pressure readings taken correctly at different times and discuss the pattern with a doctor.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.