‘Is a blood sugar reading of 156 normal 2 hours after eating?’

The Internet can make any health number seem alarming. As such, it is not surprising that we stumbled upon a Quora user asking whether a blood sugar reading of 156 mg/dL two hours after eating was normal. But is it? To find out the answer, we reached out to Dr Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology and weight loss expert at Zandra Healthcare and Co-founder of the Rang De Neela Initiative, who said that it’s a common concern — glucometer readings often raise more questions than answers.

Explaining that the numbers after meals need context, Dr Kovil said that a single value doesn’t tell the whole story — patterns over time, along with overall health and diagnosis, matter far more. “For someone without diabetes, blood sugar typically settles below 140 mg/dL within two hours of eating. So a 156 mg/dL reading is slightly above the usual range. For someone with diabetes, however, targets can differ. A 2-hour post-meal blood sugar of 156 mg/dL is slightly higher than normal for a healthy person but may be acceptable for some individuals with diabetes depending on treatment goals,” he told indianexpress.com.