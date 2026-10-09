‘Is a blood pressure reading of 140/88 mmHg normal?’

You check your blood pressure and the monitor shows 140/88 mmHg. The lower number doesn’t look particularly high, so it’s tempting to assume the reading is still within the normal range. But does the higher top number change the picture?

This was the concern behind a question posted on Quora: “Is a 140/88 blood pressure level normal?”

We dug deeper and reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, to understand what a reading of 140/88 actually means, which number matters more, and when it warrants medical attention.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Is 140/88 a normal blood pressure reading?

“A blood pressure reading of 140/88 mmHg is not considered normal,” Dr Dhall tells indianexpress.com.

He explains in simpler terms that a blood pressure reading has two numbers. The systolic blood pressure, or the upper number, measures the pressure in the arteries when the heart contracts and pumps blood. The diastolic blood pressure, or lower number, measures the pressure when the heart relaxes between beats.

In this reading, the 140 systolic value is “more concerning because it has reached the threshold used to classify Stage 2 hypertension under current AHA guidelines.”

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The diastolic reading of 88 is also above the ideal level, but the systolic value deserves particular attention if it keeps appearing on repeated checks.

That being said, a single reading does not automatically mean that someone has hypertension. “Repeated, properly measured readings provide a clearer picture,” Dr Dhall clarifies.

Instead of panicking, the cardiologist recommends sitting quietly for at least five minutes before checking it again.

For a more accurate measurement, “keep your feet flat on the floor and your arm supported at heart level”. After this, repeat the readings.

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It is useful to take two readings about one minute apart and record them. If readings remain high over time, discuss them with a doctor.”

If the numbers stay elevated, monitor your blood pressure at roughly the same time on different days, as advised by your doctor. “The goal is to identify a consistent pattern rather than react to one isolated reading,” Dr Dhall notes.

Screenshot of the query posted by Quora Screenshot of the query posted by Quora

Can coffee, stress or poor sleep push BP up?

A one-time reading might make you wonder about what went wrong. “Several everyday factors can temporarily raise blood pressure,” Dr Dhall explains. These include caffeine, smoking, alcohol, recent exercise and emotional stress.

Simply put, what you have been doing or consuming shortly before checking your blood pressure can affect the result.

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Nervousness while getting your blood pressure checked can also raise the number. This is sometimes called the white-coat effect.

“Poor sleep and being unwell may affect blood pressure as well,” Dr Dhall adds to the list of factors that can affect it.

Even the way you take the measurement matters. “Sitting incorrectly, talking during the measurement or having a full bladder can influence the result.”

For a more reliable reading, avoid caffeine, smoking and exercise for at least 30 minutes beforehand, then rest quietly before measuring your BP.

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What if 140/88 keeps showing up?

Caffeine, smoking, alcohol, recent exercise, emotional stress, poor posture and a full bladder can affect the reading (Image: Pexels) Caffeine, smoking, alcohol, recent exercise, emotional stress, poor posture and a full bladder can affect the reading (Image: Pexels)

This is when you shouldn’t brush the reading aside.

“If blood pressure regularly stays around 140/88, it should not be ignored,” Dr Dhall cautions. Keeping a record of properly measured readings can help a doctor determine whether a persistent pattern exists.

The next step can vary from person to person. A doctor may consider factors such as weight, diet, physical activity, diabetes, cholesterol, kidney health and family history before deciding whether treatment is needed.

Lifestyle changes are also important, including reducing excess salt, staying active, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding tobacco.

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Does age change how 140/88 is interpreted?

Being older does not automatically make this reading normal. “140/88 should not simply be considered ‘normal because someone is older’,” Dr Dhall clarifies.

Age matters when assessing overall cardiovascular risk, but blood pressure targets and treatment decisions can differ depending on factors such as frailty, other illnesses, and general health.

“In younger adults, repeated readings at this level may indicate an early hypertension problem that needs attention,” he explained. In older adults, doctors also consider whether treatment could contribute to dizziness or falls.

“Age alone should not be used to dismiss consistently high blood pressure; individual assessment is needed.”

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For comparison, a blood pressure reading above 180/120 mmHg, particularly when accompanied by concerning symptoms, requires urgent medical attention.

So, a 140/88 reading once is not a reason to panic, but it is not considered normal either. The sensible approach is to measure it correctly, repeat it and pay attention to whether the reading remains elevated over time.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.