‘Is a blood pressure of 122/62 mmHg normal?’

When you check your blood pressure and see a reading of 122/62, you might wonder whether the lower number is too low or if you should worry.

An internet user recently raised a similar question on Quora: ‘Is a blood pressure of 122/62 good?’

We reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director and HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, seeking answers.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What do the two numbers mean?

“A blood pressure reading of 122/62 mmHg is generally reassuring for most adults, especially if there are no symptoms,” Dr Dhall tells indianexpress.com.