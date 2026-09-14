‘Is 145/70 mmHg considered high blood pressure?’

You check your blood pressure and see 145/70 mmHg. The lower number looks normal, but the upper one is higher than you’d expect. So, does this mean that you have high blood pressure?

A similar worry caught the attention of an internet user, who took to Quora seeking answers. His query reads: Is 145/70 considered high blood pressure?

We dug deeper and reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, for clarity.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.