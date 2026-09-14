‘Is 145/70 mmHg considered high blood pressure?’

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You check your blood pressure and see 145/70 mmHg. The lower number looks normal, but the upper one is higher than you’d expect. So, does this mean that you have high blood pressure?
A similar worry caught the attention of an internet user, who took to Quora seeking answers. His query reads: Is 145/70 considered high blood pressure?
We dug deeper and reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, for clarity.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“A reading of 145/70 mmHg means the systolic blood pressure is elevated, while the diastolic pressure is within the normal range,” Dr Dhall tells indianexpress.com.
But before you start worrying about hypertension, there is an important catch: one blood pressure reading is not enough to confirm the condition.
“One reading alone does not confirm hypertension, as blood pressure can change due to stress, activity or caffeine,” the cardiologist clarifies.
That said, if you repeatedly see the top number around 145, you might not want to ignore it.
As Dr Dhall explains, your blood pressure reading has two numbers. The first, systolic blood pressure, measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart contracts. The second, diastolic blood pressure, measures the pressure between heartbeats.
In this case, 145 is the systolic reading and 70 is the diastolic reading. So while the lower number is normal, the upper number is elevated.
“A systolic reading of 145 means the pressure in the arteries when the heart contracts is higher than desirable, while 70 indicates normal pressure between heartbeats,” Dr Dhall notes.
This combination may suggest isolated systolic elevation, where the systolic pressure is high but the diastolic pressure remains normal.
According to Dr Dhall, this can occur because of age-related changes in artery stiffness, although younger people can also develop the pattern.
This is where you shouldn’t simply brush off the reading because your lower number is normal.
“Repeatedly recording a systolic pressure around 145 deserves attention, even when the diastolic number remains normal,” Dr Dhall cautions.
Persistent high blood pressure can increase the long-term risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney problems. However, the diagnosis should be based on properly taken, repeated readings rather than one measurement.
So, if you occasionally get 145/70, factors such as stress, exercise, caffeine, poor sleep or even incorrect measurement could have temporarily pushed your BP up.
But if the reading keeps coming back, it’s worth speaking to a doctor, particularly when it is recorded correctly and while you are at rest.
” It is more commonly seen in older adults, largely because arteries become less flexible with age. However, younger people can also develop this pattern and should be evaluated,” the cardiologist clarifies.
He further recommends,”Readings between 130 and 139 may also require attention depending on a person’s overall health and risk factors. Very high readings with symptoms require prompt medical care.”
So, the next time your BP machine flashes 145/70, don’t panic over a single reading — but don’t ignore a pattern either. The 70 may be normal, but a consistently elevated 145 still deserves attention.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.