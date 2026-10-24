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You check your blood pressure and the monitor shows 118/80 mmHg. Is that a healthy reading, or does the lower number being exactly 80 mean you need to be concerned?
This concern came from a question posted on Quora: ‘Is 118 over 80 a normal blood pressure?’
We dug deeper and reached out to Dr Nimit Nagda, Internal Medicine Expert at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, for answers.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
What do the 118 and 80 numbers mean?
“The systolic number, 118, indicates the pressure in the arteries when the heart contracts and pumps blood,” Dr Nagda explains.
The diastolic number, 80, on the other hand, indicates the pressure when the “heart relaxes between two beats”.
“Both numbers are important for understanding how the cardiovascular system is functioning. The difference between them also gives information about the pressure maintained in the arteries.”
Is 118/80 a normal blood pressure?
“118/80 mmHg is generally considered a healthy blood pressure reading for most adults. It suggests that the pressure of blood flowing through the arteries is within a generally healthy range,” Dr Nagda tells indianexpress.com.
However, he further clarifies that one reading alone does not give a complete picture of a person’s blood pressure pattern. “Regular readings taken correctly can give a better understanding of overall blood pressure control.”
What about the diastolic reading of 80?
Dr Nagda says that a diastolic reading of exactly 80 is not usually a reason for immediate concern in an otherwise healthy adult.
That is because blood pressure can temporarily change due to stress, exercise, caffeine, poor sleep or illness. “Looking at repeated readings over time is more useful than focusing on a single measurement.”
Therefore, you should keep monitoring your blood pressure, “particularly if similar or higher readings occur repeatedly.”
Any advice for this person?
For someone with a reading around 118/80, Dr Nagda recommends:
- Maintain a balanced diet
- Stay physically active
- Keep salt intake within recommended limits
- Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol
- Ensure adequate sleep and stress management
- Check blood pressure under similar conditions and keep a record
- If readings start trending upward consistently, share the record with a doctor for appropriate guidance
When should you consult a doctor?
“Medical advice is appropriate if readings consistently become higher or show a significant change from the person’s usual levels,” Dr Nagda advises.
Similarly, if you experience symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, or severe headache, you should consult a doctor.
“People with existing heart, kidney or other health conditions should discuss their individual blood pressure targets with their doctor.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.