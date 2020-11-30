Irregular periods? Make these simple lifestyle changes now

Ensure you are paying attention to what you eat to manage irregular periods. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many women experience irregular periods, a condition that can cause delayed or early period cycles. Also called oligomenorrhea, irregular periods are often associated with hormonal changes, stress, or even extreme endurance exercises. However, instead of opting for medicines straight away, there is a need to make substantial lifestyle changes that can go a long way in helping manage the same.

But, how to know if you suffer from the condition?

In general, a menstrual cycle after 25 to 35 days is considered normal, during which using two to three sanitary napkins per day is ideal. The time between each period is almost similar, sometimes a day or two early or late for most women. However, for some, the interval between periods differs substantially. Experts warn that if the change in period is sudden, one should not waste time and consult a doctor immediately as undetected problems could lead to serious complications.

What can you do?

Dr Dixa Bhavsar suggested these measures. (Source: Dr Dixa Bhavsar/Instagram Story) Dr Dixa Bhavsar suggested these measures. (Source: Dr Dixa Bhavsar/Instagram Story)

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently shared an Instagram story on what can actually help in such conditions.

*Eating healthy

*Keeping your gut healthy

*Reducing stress

*Exercising wisely

*Drinking enough water

*Balancing your hormones

*Patience, faith, and persistence

Research also shows that vitamin D aids in calcium absorption in the gut which is essential for healthy bones. Besides, meditation and yoga are effective stress management methods alongside managing weight through a healthy diet.

