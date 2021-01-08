Boost your iron levels with these natural remedies

Take adequate care of iron levels in the body with easily available foods. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Low haemoglobin level in the blood can make one feel weak and also cause iron deficiency, which can be the root cause of several health issues in the long-term. In fact, iron deficiency causes anaemia, which, according to the World Health Organistion “is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or their oxygen-carrying capacity is insufficient to meet physiologic needs, which vary by age, sex, altitude, smoking, and pregnancy status.”

According to UNICEF, India has the largest number of young people, aged 10-19 years in the world – 243 million out of 1.2 billion. This age group comprise one-fourth of India’s population. However, 56 per cent of girls and 30 per cent of boys in the age group of 15-19 years in India suffer from anaemia. Given the grave numbers, it is pertinent that adequate measures are taken to improve haemoglobin levels.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently suggested some simple home remedies that help improve iron levels in the body.

Black sesame seeds

They are loaded with iron, copper, zinc, selenium and vitamin B6, E and folate.

How to consume?

Take about 1 tablespoon of black sesame seeds, dry roast, blend with a teaspoon of honey and ghee and roll into a ball. Have this nutritious ladoo regularly to boost your iron levels.

Dates and raisins

This dry fruit combination comes with the richness of iron, magnesium, copper, and vitamins A and C.

How to consume?

Have 2-3 dates and a tablespoon of raisins as a snack or with your breakfast which provide you with instant energy and augment iron levels.

Beetroots and carrots

Here’s how fresh beetroot and caroot juice is good for you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Here’s how fresh beetroot and caroot juice is good for you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Lemon juice adds to the vitamin C content and enhances the absorption of iron.

How to consume?

In a blender, add about one cup of chopped beetroots and carrots, blend well, strain the juice and mix a teaspoon of lemon juice and drink the juice regularly in the morning.

Wheatgrass

It provides an excellent source of beta-carotene, vitamin K, folic acid, calcium, iron, protein, and fibre vitamin C, many of the B vitamins, and contains a variety of blood-building factors.

How to consume?

Just having one teaspoon daily first thing in the morning guarantees improvement in your haemoglobin levels and protects the immune system.

Moringa leaves

Seeds, leaves and seeds of moringa – Moringa oleifera are extremely useful. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Seeds, leaves and seeds of moringa – Moringa oleifera are extremely useful. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Moringa leaves are imbued with ample amounts of iron, vitamins A, C and magnesium.

How to consume?

Just have 1 tsp moringa leaf powder every day in the morning on empty stomach.

