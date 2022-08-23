scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Should iron and calcium-rich foods, supplements be taken together?

Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, answers this question and shares more

supplementsHow should you have your calcium and iron? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Do you reach out for a bowl of yogurt after enjoying a plate of rajma rice? Well, turns out it may not be a great way to finish your meal.

Taking to Instagram recently, nutritionist Leema Mahajan shared that one should refrain from pairing calcium with iron-rich foods.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Take a look at what she had to say.

Lentils and beans are rich in iron, and yogurt is rich in calcium. Calcium reduces the absorption of plant protein by 50-60 per cent when consumed together or around the same time,” Mahajan shared.

anti-sweat foods, sweat-resistant foods, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, water, magnesium-rich foods, potassium-rich foods, water-intake, Calcium-rich foods should not be paired with iron-rich foods. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

According to the expert, to enhance iron absorption, one should add protein and vitamin C-rich foods to the diet.

Also Read |Give Rajma a twist by turning it into yummy kebabs (recipe inside)

She also advised against having tea/coffee with meals. “For the same reason, do not take your calcium and iron supplements together,” she added.

Why is the pairing not recommended?

Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai told indianexpress.com that calcium and iron compete for the same receptors and, as a result, calcium inhibits the absorption of iron when taken together. “Studies on human subjects have shown that calcium (Ca) can inhibit iron (Fe) absorption, regardless of whether it is given as calcium tablets or in dairy products,” said Dr Patel.

Also Read |Adding one spoon of this ingredient while cooking rice will help cut down calories by almost 50 per cent

What is the best way to have them?

Advertisement

Dr Patel noted that iron supplements should not be consumed with milk, coffee, tea, other dairy products (or along with calcium tablets) for better absorption. “Calcium supplements, on the other hand, should be consumed lose to bedtime, and be had after a gap of 2-3 hours from iron supplements!” Dr Patel said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 10:50:51 am
Next Story

Mumbai: Booked for tipping off accused in fake IT raid case, domestic help denied pre-arrest bail

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With 'jan chaupals' in 70 constituencies, BJP to take on AAP over liquor policy
In Delhi

With 'jan chaupals' in 70 constituencies, BJP to take on AAP over liquor policy

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'
Prep for Liger

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
Sonali Phogat, Haryana BJP leader and actress, dies of heart attack in Goa

Sonali Phogat, Haryana BJP leader and actress, dies of heart attack in Goa

JEE-Advanced registrations at a nine-year low

JEE-Advanced registrations at a nine-year low

'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'
Ben Stokes opens up

'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

photography exhibition
‘Twin Sisters with Cameras’: Exhibition gives a peek in to the photographic lives of Debalina Mazumder, Manobina Roy
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement