Ireland Baldwin opens up about coffee-triggered anxiety: ‘Currently writing this from the bathroom floor’

Coffee is the go-to drink for many people around the world, and most people like to down this beverage in the morning. It is understood to wake the body and the mind and give them the much-needed boost to get started with the day.

But for a lot of people, the perils of drinking coffee — first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach — is real. It can lead to health emergencies, one of which is anxiety, especially if they already are susceptible to it.

Model Ireland Baldwin recently opened up about her caffeine-induced anxiety, and how it led to her spending a significant amount of time in the bathroom, until she began to feel better again. The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself coiled up on the floor, with her face resting on her knees.

“It’s anxiety attack time. This morning I had one cup of coffee on an empty stomach which turned into an anxiety attack!” the model, who is the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin, wrote. In the second picture, she appeared to be staring at the camera.

“I am currently writing this from the bathroom floor. I usually sit here like this or lay in a fetal position until I can’t cry or throw up anymore. Coffee is a major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me which leads to anxiety,” she continued.

While it is true that coffee can turn our moods around, it is important to know when to avoid it. Nutritionist Simrun Chopra had previously explained that coffee should be best skipped when,

– One is pregnant or feeding.

– Someone is on an empty stomach.

– They have severe acidity — they can switch to decaf or try eating before drinking coffee.

– Someone is struggling with anxiety; best to avoid all caffeinated beverages and opt for decaf.

“If you are an anxiety-sufferer like myself, coffee isn’t your friend! You’re probably asking why I drank it in the first place? Well that’s because I’m a silly goose,” Ireland wrote in the caption.

She added that writing about this and “being open” with her followers “about [her] struggles helps it pass”.

Earlier this year, in January, Ireland had shared another picture of herself holding a blood pressure machine, used for managing cardiophobia. The long caption accompanying it read, “I am posting this for whoever suffers with anxiety and anxiety disorders like I do. I ordered a blood pressure monitor to accurately read my heart rate and blood pressure because I live in a constant fear that I’m dying from a heart attack… also known as cardiophobia.

“The heart palpitations and chest pain brought on by your typical anxiety attack convinces me that I am a 26 year old with an underlying heart condition that I don’t have.”

She also wrote that she has “worked with anxiety specialists and I have gotten into breath work… but nothing brings me more comfort than an EKG… I know it may seem silly to you, but this little machine has brought me the utmost comfort. I just want anyone who suffers from their own anxieties to know that I am here and you are not alone.”

