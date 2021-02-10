Ira Khan opens up on how she coped with depression at cousin’s wedding

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opened up about how she has not been feeling well of late. The theatre director, who had earlier talked about battling depression, on social media, shared her experiences in a new video this time.

The 24-year-old talked about how she would “go to work, cry and go to sleep”. She went on to talk about the turmoil she had been undergoing during the wedding of her cousin Zayn Marie Khan but she wanted to take part in the celebrations. She revealed that she had to put a lot of effort to smile for the pictures.

“I wanted to be part of the wedding. I didn’t want to just be in bed and cry. But I slept a lot. Feel bad for not being as involved as I wanted to be… I can be happy for their wedding and still feel like absolute cr**,” she said.

Ahead of the video, Ira also gave a trigger warning. “It’s not a happy, positive video. It’s not an unhappy, negative video either. But I’m…blah and if you’re low, it may or may not be the best thing to watch. You be the judge.” Watch the video:

Ira had earlier revealed she had been diagnosed with clinical depression about four years back. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better,” she had said.