Why you should not ignore constipation, receding hairline, weight gain, stiffness, and weak memory

Worldwide, there are two billion individuals who suffer from iodine deficiency, according to World Health Organization (WHO). “It’s more prevalent in poor nations where individuals might not have enough access to wholesome meals. But it may also impact those in industrialised nations who don’t eat well or whose systems don’t handle iodine properly. More than any other group, pregnant women need more iodine, else they might develop a deficit,” said Dr Ashoka Varshini Panga, corporate pathologist, Apollo Diagnostics.

What symptoms indicate an iodine deficiency?

Iodine deficiency symptoms and signs include:

*A goitre, often known as a noticeable lump, can develop on your neck as a result of swelling of the thyroid glands in the neck.

*Low thyroid hormone levels (hypothyroidism) – Hypothyroidism frequently results in symptoms such as:

*Increased sensitivity to the cold due to fatigue

*Constipation

*Arid skin

*Muscle weakness and weight gain

*Increased levels of blood cholesterol

*Muscle and joint aches or stiffness

*Sadness, receding hairline, and decreased heart rate

*A heavier-than-normal period for women who are menstruating

*A weak memory

Illnesses that may arise due to iodine deficiency

Iodine shortage can cause severe hypothyroidism, if left untreated. Possible complications include:

*Heart disease and associated conditions, such as heart failure and an enlarged heart

*Peripheral neuropathy, or damage to the body’s peripheral nerves, depression, and cognitive decline

*Pregnant women with low thyroid hormone levels run a higher chance of having children with birth abnormalities, Dr Varshini Panga noted. “Iodine shortage can result in a number of pregnancy-related problems, including:

–Preterm birth, stillbirth, and miscarriages

–Congenital defects in infants

–Iodine shortage has the potential to lead to cretinism in extreme situations.

How may iodine insufficiency be detected?

If your doctor thinks you may be iodine deficient, they will often do one of four tests to determine your iodine levels:

Urine test: The easiest and quickest test is a urine test. Results may be obtained in a matter of minutes, although it isn’t as precise as some other iodine tests.

Iodine levels in the body may be measured using a blood test, which is quick and reliable. In contrast to a urine test, it takes longer to get results.

Iodine patch test: The iodine patch test involves applying an iodine patch to your skin and monitoring it for 24 hours. Those who are not iodine deficient notice that the patch disappears after 24 hours. If there is a deficit, iodine will get absorbed into the skin faster. “Despite not being the most accurate test available, it is inexpensive and doesn’t last long,” Dr Varshini Panga said.

Loading tests: Tests that detect iodine excretion in urine over a 24-hour period include iodine loading tests.

Treating iodine deficiency

The best way to treat an iodine shortage is with a balanced diet. You might want to think about taking an iodine supplement if your diet isn’t providing enough iodine on its own. Frequently, vegetarians, vegans and expecting mothers may not be consuming enough iodine through food.

The body can absorb iodine supplements with potassium. “Look for dietary supplements with potassium iodate and potassium iodide. Don’t take more than 150 mcg of vitamins each day. An iodine overdose might result from this, which is bad for the thyroid as well. The majority of iodine-deficient individuals may improve their health by modifying their diet and taking supplements,” said Varshini Panga.

