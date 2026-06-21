Internet claims pillows cause cancer; oncologist begs to differ

No pillows have been supported in scientific literature as being a strong risk factor of cancer (Images: Pexels)

A recent claim circulating online has left many people wondering whether something as ordinary as a pillow could be harmful to their health.

During an episode of the podcast ‘Figuring Out with Raj Shamani’, cancer specialist Dr Tarang Krishna suggested that pillows may collect particles from the air and potentially become harmful if used for long periods.

“Your pillow is a breeding house for cancer. Jitne bhi particles hain jo hawa mein hain, wo saare takiye absorb karte hain (All the particles present in the air are absorbed by the pillow). People take their pillows as life partners; ek pillow leliya ab mai marte dum tak isi ke sath rahunga (I bought a pillow, and now I will stay with it until my last breath). That’s dangerous. That’s the air you are inhaling… it is the root of all infections. That’s why people develop asthma and allergies. Change your pillows once in a year at least,” he said.