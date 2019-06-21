International Yoga Day 2019: Easy-to-do yoga asanas to fight back pain

The benefits of yoga, which have been endorsed and propagated by celebrities, need no retelling. In order to spread the message, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day since 2015. On this day, fitness experts, politicians and yoga enthusiasts come together to celebrate the day.

The importance of yoga has increased by manifold owing to the sedentary lifestyle we lead and the several disadvantages it entails. Due to this, lifestyle ailments like shoulder and cervical problems, backache or even spondylitis often surface, and yoga presents with the possibility to tackle them effectively. In case you are plagued with similar problems, here are some yoga asanas that you can do regularly.

Bridge pose

The bridge pose, also known as Setu Bandha Sarvangasana, is extremely effective when it comes to strengthening spine and back muscles. It also helps in relaxing back pain and headache.

Begin with lying on the back and fold your limbs from the knees with the feet positioned on the mat. Place your arms alongside your body. Press your feet and arms and lift your tailbone such that the thighs are corresponding to the floor. Stay in this posture for a few moments and then drop down. Get your legs down. Unwind and repeat.

Bird-Dog exercise

This asana is great for the core. In order to do this, pull your abs into your spine. Keep your back and pelvis still and stable. Now, lift your right hand forward and left leg back. Keep this pose for 30 seconds and then switch the next set of arms and leg. Repeat this at least five times.

Cobra Pose

This stance uses the hamstrings and makes your spinal cord sturdy and relieves you of back ache. It also expanses your abdomen, chest and shoulders.

Start by lying on your stomach with your hands positioned downwards and facing straight. Next, get your arms closer to the chest. Breathe in and lift your shoulders, chest and head by pressing your hands down. Come back to the mat and breathe out. Ease and then repeat.

The Cat-Camel Pose

Balance your body weight and be on both your hands and legs. Take a deep breath and look up; then drop your body down such that your abdomen touches the mat (cat pose). Now slowly, while freeing the breath, get your chin adjacent to your chest and arch your spine (the camel pose). This pose strengthens the neck, shoulders, torso and spine.

Locust Pose

This specific asana is wonderful to treat pain in the lower back. Start with lying on your abdomen with palms facing up and the arms adjacent to your torso. Take your feet closer to each other such that the big toes touch each other and the heels are facing upward. Lift your arms, heads, shoulders and chest along with legs. Look at the front while doing this. Continue for a few seconds and then come down and unwind. Repeat the pose again.

Child Pose

This pose helps de-stress your back and neck area and also helps get rid of fatigue. To do this stance, sit on your heels with your knees in a composed position. Bend frontward with your arms pointing towards the front and your palms facing downward. Place your forehead on the yoga mat and stretch your hands in front of you. Maintain the posture for five minutes and then relax.

— With inputs from Shalini Bhargava, director at JG’S Fitness Centre.