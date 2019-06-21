International Yoga Day 2019: From goat yoga to beer yoga, a look at the bizarre trends

The age-old practice of yoga serves as a great boost for the physical, mental and spiritual well-being. In a bid to promote it and spread awareness, in 2015, UN declared June 21 as International Yoga Day. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested the date in his UN address and pushed for it as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

However, over the years, we have seen the rise of the fusion yoga. On International Yoga Day, we bring you a few weird trends that enjoyed popularity.

Ganja Yoga

Students at a weed-friendly Brazilian Yoga studio in Los Angeles consider using marijuana as a means to finding peace. The regulars claim that ganja yoga encourages them to extend themselves physically and mentally beyond the limits of their sober selves.

Goat Yoga

Lainey Morse, a yoga instructor from Oregon went ahead and introduced Goat Yoga. In her class, the animals wander around, cuddle her students and even climb up on their backs while they practise yoga. She believes that the four leged animals, a mixture of Nigerian dwarf and pygmy goats and one full-sized Boer can help provide the needed therapy to humans.

Doga

Many pet owners are coming together to practice yoga with their dogs through the acts of meditation, stretching, gentle massages to strike a balance and greater harmony with their pets.

Broga

For a session of broga, men or male friends come together to practice yoga. It is fused with other fitness exercises to create a unique style of yoga poses and pranayama to strengthen muscles and relax the body.

Karaoke Yoga

If you are bored with silent peaceful yoga classes then maybe karaoke yoga is more your thing. It comprises of singing and dancing that helps people to express more emotions.

Polga

Polga is a combination of two core building exercises – pole dancing and yoga. In polga, the pole is used like a prop just like a mat that allows you to deepen your stretch and balance better during challenging poses.

Equine Yoga

The practitioners of Equine Yoga or Horse Yoga have described the practice as mixing the union of the man and the horse through yoga postures and practices. This is said to be practised by tribal horse experts with extraordinary abilities.

Beer Yoga

A group called ‘BierYoga’ (Beer Yoga) from Germany calls itself “the marriage of two great loves — beer and yoga”. For people who love their mug of beer but are fitness freaks too, this is where you should head to.