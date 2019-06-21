International Yoga Day 2019: Yoga asanas to keep diabetes under control

Yoga comes with a bunch of mental and physical health benefits, especially for someone who is suffering from diabetes. Practising yoga helps the body’s endocrine system and each organ at a cellular level. It also relaxes the pancreas which is the most affected organ among diabetics. This in turn stimulates the insulin-producing beta cells and also promotes balanced mental health.

On International Yoga Day, let’s take a look at the asanas that can help keep diabetes under control.

Bhujangasana

This asana is not just beneficial for diabetic patients but also helps to soothe strained back muscles which gets stiff after a long day at work. It also boosts blood circulation and works the abdominal organs.

Method

* Lie on your stomach with your legs extended.

* Place your palms flat on the floor, perpendicular to your shoulder.

* Now press into your palms to straighten your arms and lift your upper body, stretching your spinal cord and buttocks at the same time.

Dhanurasana

It’s the next level of the cobra pose where you have to lift the lower half of the body and create a lock with your feet and hands. This may help lower your blood sugar levels, as well as relieve constipation and respiratory ailments.

Method

* Lie on your stomach.

* Allow your arms to rest alongside your body with your palms facing up.

* Bend your knees and let your hands rest along your ankles.

* Lift up your head, chest, and knees. Breathe deeply and gaze forward.

Ardha Matsyendrasana

This twisting pose stimulates the abdominal organs which in turn helps lower blood sugar level.

Method

* Place your right foot on your left thigh.

* Cross your left leg over your right leg, so that your left foot sits at the outside of your right thigh.

* Sit straight to lengthen your spine.

* Twist your body to the left and then place your left hand on the floor behind you.

* Rest your right hand on your thigh.

* On each inhale, focus on lengthening and lifting. Twist a bit deeper to the right with each exhale.

* Bring your gaze to look over either shoulder. Hold this pose for up to 1 minute.

* Repeat on the other side.

Supta Matsyendrasana

It is a gentle twist that massages the abdominal organs, helping the kidneys and liver, facilitating digestion and reducing constipation.

Method

* Lay flat on your back and move one knee towards your chest. Extend your arms to your sides with your palms facing down.

* Now bend your knee and lower your body on one side. Twist the upper half towards the other side.

* Your gaze can be in any direction. Remain in this pose for at least 30 seconds.