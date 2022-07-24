International Self-Care Day 2022: Daily morning habits to inculcate in your lifestyle

July 24, 2022 9:10:15 am
A healthy and happy start to the day can make a lot of difference to the rest of your day. As such, you must try and include some beneficial habits in your morning routine and spend dedicated time looking after yourself.
Every year on July 24, International Self-Care Day is observed to celebrate self-care and how it can make a difference in everyone’s life. World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as “individuals, families and communities’ promoting and maintaining their own health, preventing disease, and coping with illness and disability, with or without the support of a health worker”.
So, what better than today to start a healthy morning routine? Here are a few habits for you that will make your day better and healthier, according to Dr Arvind Aggarwal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute.
Stretching
To bid goodbye to morning laziness and make yourself agile, start your day by stretching. “Stretching will do half the work of your coffee,” he said.
Be in the nature
What better than spending some time close to nature? “The air in the early hours of the day has some of the best antidepressants mingled in them. It is amazing if you can get some sunlight because sun rays in the morning are more gentle and provide a good dose of vitamin D,” the expert said.
Exercise/yoga
Exercise is a great way to start your day. It helps open up your muscles and free your mind. As such, the expert believes that hitting the gym in the morning is more beneficial than working out in the evening.
Agreed Dr Richa Sareen, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj. She said, “Early morning exercise improves energy and circulation, and promotes good lymphatic function.”
Healthy breakfast
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. “If you leave the house hungry, you will be cranky the whole day,” Dr Aggarwal said.
Dr Sareen added that it should be a healthy mixture of protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. “Reasonable choices include yoghurt with nuts and berries, vegetable omelettes, and low-sugar granola bar with fruits.”
Drink water
As we know, our body constitutes 70 per cent water. As such, We must drink water in order to keep our bodies going. Drinking a large glass of water, first thing in the morning, will also keep your metabolism on track.
Dr Sareen suggested starting your day with a glass of lemonade. “Squeeze half a lemon into a glass and take a sip to start your day,” she said.
