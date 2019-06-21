International Day of Yoga 2019: Fight eye fatigue with these asanas

Almost everyone experiences eye fatigue these days due to constant exposure to smartphones and computer screens. While it may not seem as a serious condition at first, it might just become one if the issue persists for a long period of time. To help relieve the symptoms of eye fatigue which include burning, itching and tiredness, try some eye yoga.

Anulom-Vilom Pranayam

This is known to relieve eye stress.

* Sit down in any comfortable pose keeping the back straight. Keep the wrist of both the hands on the respective knees or in Sukhasana. Close the eyes.

* Now close the right nostril with the right thumb and inhale deeply through the left nostril.

* Hold the air in the lungs for sometime.

* Close the left nostril with the ring and middle fingers of the right hand and slowly exhale through the right nostril.

* Hold for sometime and then inhale deeply through the right nostril and hold the air for sometime.

* Close the right nostril with the right thumb and slowly exhale through the left nostril.

* Now reverse the process. Do it for about 15 minutes. One may take a minute’s rest after every five minutes.

Bhramari Pranayama

Also known as the humble bee breath, this exercise is effective to calm unnecessary noise in your head, making one feel relaxed with just a few breaths and is therefore, good for the eyes.

* Sit on the floor cross-legged.

* Place your index fingers on your ears. There is a cartilage between your cheek and ear. Place your index fingers on the cartilage.

* Take a deep breath in and as you breathe out, gently press the cartilage. You can keep the cartilage pressed or press it in and out with your fingers while making a loud humming sound like a bee.

* You can also make a low-pitched sound but it is a good idea to make a high-pitched one for better results. Breathe in again and continue the same pattern 3-4 times.

Kapala Randhra Dhauti

Kapal Randhra Dhauti is thought to help soothe and calm a person; especially when physically stressed or mentally agitated. Alternatively it can make a person feel alert and wakeful at a time when they feel sluggish and low.

* Place your thumbs on your temples. Take two or three fingers and make circles around your eyes, starting from your eyebrows to under your eyes. Move in one direction only.

* Now move to your forehead, and create brush strokes on your forehead in gentle but swift motions.

* Concentrate and breathe in deeply while doing this.

Palming

This exercise is a great way to relax your eyeballs.

* Sit in a meditative posture, such as Padmasana or Sukhasana and gently massage the palms of your hands together until you feel them becoming warm.

* Place your warm hand on your closed eyes. Do this gently and do not press your eyes with your palms. This movement will allow the flow of energy from the hands to the eyes.

* Muscles of eyes relax when you close them. Do not remove your warm palms from the eyes and start taking deep breaths. Once your eyes have completely absorbed the warmth of your hands, you can repeat the exercise by rubbing the hands together again, but while doing so, keep your eyes closed.

* Three repetitions of palming are recommended.

Focusing

This improves your visual concentration and strengthens eye muscles.

* Sit straight but do not stiffen your body.

* Without blinking, focus your gaze on your nose tip. Keep focus intact for as long as you can. Now slowly close your eyes and relax.

* Look straight without blinking your eyes and focus on your third eye (area between the eyebrows above your nose). Initially, it may seem hard to concentrate, but with regular practice, you’ll be able focus on the area. It may also cause a mild headache.

* Focus both eyes on your left shoulder but do not turn your head in that direction.

* Remain in this posture for one to two minutes, then close your eyes and relax. Same sequence has to be repeated with the right shoulder.

* Once you have finished this, close your eyes and place your palms on your closed eyes. Take a deep breath and let your body relax.

Bonus tip:

Remember to take frequent breaks and follow 20-20-20 rule — Take 20 second break, look 20 feet away after every 20 minutes.