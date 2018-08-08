International Cat Day: Why having a pet cat is good for health

International Cat Day: Alia Bhatt’s love for her cat Edward is well known. But do you know that having a cat as a companion has it’s health benefits too? (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) International Cat Day: Alia Bhatt’s love for her cat Edward is well known. But do you know that having a cat as a companion has it’s health benefits too? (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

There is no doubt that Alia Bhatt is a cat person – her Instagram stories are often filled with adorable moments with her pet cat Edward. We are sure you must have come across people in your circle who are crazy about cats just like her.

Although there are never-ending debates on whether a dog makes for a better companion or a cat, a study by Indiana University Media School claims that cats are better for human health. According to the study, the Internet phenomenon of watching cat videos does more than simply entertain; it boosts viewers’ energy and positive emotions and decreases negative feelings. The study saw people watching the cat video on regular basis had fewer negative emotions, such as anxiety, annoyance and sadness.

On International Cat Day, we have listed down some amazing health benefits of having a pet cat.

Toughen up babies’ immunity

Having a cat around your baby in the first year can help him or her to develop a tough immune system. It especially helps to fight against respiratory infections, according to a study by Kuopio University Hospital, Finland and European Union.

Lowers the risk of heart disease

Cats as pets may represent a novel strategy for reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases in high-risk individuals. A study done by the National Center for Biotechnology Information said that they observed a decrease in risk for death due to MI and all cardiovascular diseases (including stroke) among people with pet cats.

Help children with autism

Autistic children with pets have better social skills and their interaction with them helps their pet cat to improve mental health as well.

Strengthen mental health

Cuddling a cat or spending quality time with them helps to lift one’s mood and fight mental illness.

