‘By eating late, you are forcing your body to…’: Hyderabad neurologist on why your 9 pm intermittent fasting meal is ‘fighting your biology’

Intermittent fasting has become a popular way for many people to manage weight, blood sugar, and overall health. Recently, Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, also known as ‘Hyderabad Doctor,’ highlighted a concern in a post on X, drawing attention to how meal timing interacts with the body’s internal clock. He wrote, “Intermittent Fasting: Are you skipping the wrong meal? Most people think Intermittent Fasting (IF) is just about how long you fast. New data from BMJ Medicine and other landmark trials suggest that when you eat is just as important. If you are skipping breakfast and eating late, you might be fighting your own biology.”

He explained that the body’s circadian rhythm plays a central role in how nutrients are processed, adding, “Our bodies are hard-wired to process nutrients during daylight. Our insulin sensitivity is at its peak in the morning and lowest at night. By eating late, you are forcing your body to handle fuel when it’s trying to go into ‘repair mode.’”

He also pointed to research on early time-restricted eating patterns. “Studies on Early Time-Restricted Eating (eTRE) show that a window starting earlier in the day (e.g., 8 AM or 10 AM) is significantly more effective than a late window. The Result: Better blood sugar control, improved insulin sensitivity, and lower blood pressure compared to late-day eating.”

According to him, hormones released at night can further complicate late meals: “As night falls, your brain releases melatonin. Melatonin tells your pancreas to slow down insulin production. If you eat a heavy meal at 9 PM, your blood sugar stays elevated longer because your ‘insulin factory’ has already clocked out for the night.”

He also shared a strong view on which meal might be more beneficial to skip, stating, “‘Skipping dinner is better than skipping breakfast.’ By ending your eating window by 4 PM or 6 PM, you allow your body to enter a deep state of autophagy (cellular cleanup) and fat-burning while you sleep.” Summing up his advice, he wrote, “Follow the sun. Eat like a King in the morning, a Prince at noon, and a Pauper (or nothing at all) in the evening. Stop chasing the clock. Start aligning with your biology.”

Impact of eating earlier in the day on people practising intermittent fasting

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietitian and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Yes, evidence does suggest that early eating in intermittent fasting, like 8 am to 4 pm, is better than just fasting longer. Solid trials on individuals at risk for diabetes show it ramps up insulin response by a third, eases blood pressure, and cuts cell stress, all by matching your meals to your body’s natural day-night rhythm. Reviews of dozens of trials back this for better sugar control and fat burning.”

But here’s the Indian reality: late family dinners are our heartbeat. “Bonding over thalis, skipping them can spark guilt or fights and tank your stick-to-it power. The smart fix is to nudge the family table to 7 pm with lighter dal or sabzi,” mentions Malhotra.

Best fasting schedule

Malhotra states, “The best schedules vary: older adults or shift workers may tolerate breakfast skipping better to match routines and avoid low energy. For individuals with diabetes or sedentary lifestyles, early windows support circadian alignment; active morning workers may prefer later windows. In India, when assessing late family dinners, consider age, medications, work shifts, and chronotype first. One should personalise via glucose monitoring for sustainability.”

Steps that can help those following late eating windows align meal timing more closely with circadian rhythms

For late eaters, Malhotra suggests gradually shifting 15-30 minutes earlier weekly to align with circadian rhythms without disruption. Start by advancing dinner: replace heavy evening meals with light, protein-rich options three hours before bedtime, and add a 20-minute walk to promote faster fasting.

“Compress the window slowly—e.g., from 12 to 10, then 8 hours. Use black coffee, herbal tea, or warm water to curb hunger. Morning light exposure (10–15 minutes of sunlight after waking) and consistent sleep-wake cycles boost metabolism. Prioritise nutrient-dense Indian foods, such as millets or idlis, early. These habits yield metabolic gains long-term,” recommends the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.