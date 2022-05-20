Mira Kapoor on trying intermittent fasting: ‘It just doesn’t sit well with me’

Mira Kapoor often takes to social media to share about her lifestyle choices — from fashion, relationships, and health, to even skincare and food.

As such, the mother-of-two recently shared her thoughts on intermittent fasting or IF, which has become a way of life for many people looking to lose weight.

Mira Kapoor on trying intermittent fasting (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Mira Kapoor on trying intermittent fasting (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

“I’ve contemplated trying intermittent fasting many times. Sometimes because so many others are doing it. Sometimes to try something new and shake things up, and a few times just to see what really happens. But I have never passed two/three days. It just doesn’t sit well with me. I believe in nourishing the digestive fire in the morning (agni in Ayurveda) and that nature is far more powerful than trends.” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Everybody is different. Your doshas, your prakruti, and your vikruti. No one size fits all. But breakfast fits me like a glove!” she added.

Mira Kapoor’s vacation food rules include prioritising a warm breakfast (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Mira Kapoor’s vacation food rules include prioritising a warm breakfast (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Mira has opened up about her love for breakfast earlier, too. “As a vegetarian, it’s usually a South Indian meal, and then something to mix it up,” she had said while sharing a picture of a platter comprising Za’atar flat bread, a bowl of coconut chia pudding with berries, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, goji berries, and raw honey, along with a plate of idli-sambar and chutney.

What is IF?

The eating pattern allows one to have timely meals within an eating window while fasting at other times. It does not put any restrictions on what one eats — whether it is whole grains, vegetables, protein, or fruits — in terms of quantity and quality in the eating window. The most common eating window is 16:8 where one needs to fast for 16 hours and eat in the eight-hour period. The basic principle of IF is to give the body time to digest food, and in the process, burn out excess body fat and hence, detox. It is considered more attuned to the body’s circadian rhythm, and therefore, beneficial.

Previously, fitness coach Nyela Kapadia shared some dos and don’t when it comes to IF in a conversation with Sameera Reddy

Don’ts

*If you are a beginner, don’t start at 16 hours directly. Start at 12 and gradually build up the hours, constantly checking adaptability with your body.

*”Don’t tell yourself that 16 hours is better than 12 as it is not true. What works best for you is true for you,” mentioned Reddy.

*Don’t have two large meals at the start and end of fasting hours. Eat normally throughout the day while maintaining fasting hours.

*Don’t binge on junk and processed foods as this will not allow for digestive recovery, which is the aim of IF.

*Don’t avoid exercise. You need to exercise for good health whether fasting or not.

Dos

*Eat well-nourished meals throughout the day.

*Work on increasing fasting hours gradually.

*Eat according to the individual caloric requirement.

*Break the fast with a nutrient-rich balanced meal rather than only carbs.

*Stay hydrated

*Have a consistent routine and ensure you are taking in enough nutrition to fuel your body.

*To make it holistic, ensure your sleeping pattern is in sync.

*Irrespective of your fasting hours, don’t finish your last meal later than 8 pm.

“Pregnant women are not recommended to take up IF. Lactating women should not do it unless under the guidance of a professional health expert,” the expert said.

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho also shared some tips for beginners on TweakIndia’s page

*During the fasting phase, drink only plain water without any additives (no tea, coffee, green tea, apple cider vinegar).

*Break the fast with a lemon and water concoction, followed by a whole fruit. You can then eat nuts after 20 minutes and a light homemade meal (like dal, rice, cooked veggies) an hour after that.

*Follow this with a snack and dinner during the eating period, and then begin your fast.

Note: *Please consult with a doctor if you have chronic health issues, before embarking on an IF diet, said Coutinho.

