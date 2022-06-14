Is drinking coffee advisable while intermittent fasting?

Many people try intermittent fasting, an eating plan that comprises set fasting and eating windows aimed at weight loss. But during the fasting phase, they end up drinking numerous cups of coffee thinking it will suppress hunger and boost energy levels. But is it really the case?

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to explain that while black coffee is permitted during the fasting hours, having too much can trigger a host of health issues.

“Intermittent fasting, when done right, is linked to potential health benefits, such as better digestion, metabolism and cell functioning. But I often see people overdosing on caffeine during the fasting hours in an effort to suppress appetite and boost ‘energy’. To be fair, drinking black coffee is permitted with intermittent fasting,” said Batra.

But, she was quick to add that having “too much caffeine” through coffee is not advisable especially if you:

*Are dealing with acidity. Caffeine can loosen the lower esophageal sphincter, which is the valve between the esophagus and stomach. This could cause acid stomach contents to enter the esophagus, resulting in uncomfortable GERD symptoms

*Experience anxiety or panic attacks

*Have a pre-existing heart condition, high blood pressure, or heart rate

*Have hormonal imbalance: Excessive caffeine influences estrogen levels either by distorting estrogen to progesterone ratio or by creating an imbalance in estrogen metabolites

*Have hypothyroidism: Coffee impacts the absorption of levothyroxine (used in thyroid medicines). Coffee also contributes to estrogen dominance, and estrogen dominance inhibits T4 to T3 conversion

*Have Irritable Bowel Syndrome or IBS: Coffee stimulates the release of gastrin, the main gastric hormone, which speeds up intestinal transit time. Coffee can also stimulate the release of bile (which is why some people run to the bathroom soon after drinking coffee) and digestive enzymes

